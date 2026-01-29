Mayoral candidates talk personal background, experience 

Apopka voters will go to the polls to elect the next mayor in just over five weeks. Ahead of Tuesday’s mayoral candidate debate, which will focus on the issues, the three candidates completed an Apopka Chief questionnaire to help set a baseline for the event.

Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore, incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson and Apopka City Commissioner Nick Nesta responded to questions about their backgrounds, experience in public office, and the issues they believe are most important to Apopka’s future. Their answers are included in full below — appearing in alphabetical order.

The municipal election, which also includes three City Council seats and eight charter amendments, is scheduled for March 10, with a potential runoff on April 14.

Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 commissioner

What is your non-political occupation?

Professional flautist, music teacher, and aspiring historian

What elected office positions have you held?

Orange County School Board – 2008-2018

As an OCPS School Board Member, I set policy, established the district’s vision and goals, approved budgets and audits, shaped curriculum, and promoted student achievement. My peers elected me to the Florida School Boards’ Association for strategic planning and leadership. Further, I led the OCPS Communications Committee for eight years to embrace school choice, increase student access to technology, and promote art and athletics.

Orange County Commissioner – 2018-present

As Commissioner, I helped update ordinances, approved balanced budgets, managed growth, and supported county operations. My peers elected me vice mayor and board member of the Florida Association of Counties.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

On my website (Christine4Apopka.com), I analyze Apopka’s deficiencies regarding infrastructure, sprawl, utilities, taxes, housing transportation, and more. I then outline plans to address them. Additionally, my 15 years of columns are available at TheApopkaChief.com.

What in your background makes you the best candidate?

Successful mayors possess integrity, vision, and empathy, are strategic, collaborative, and courageous, are results-driven, financially astute, and innovative. These are the qualities I’ve demonstrated.

I’m uniquely positioned to address Apopka’s transportation and infrastructure woes because I chair MetroPLAN and serve on Central Florida’s Expressway Authority. Because I pushed passage of a rural boundary amendment, Apopka’s rural west areas can now fight off additional sprawl development. Because I coordinated $125 million in funding, 2,000 Apopka homeowners, are converting septic systems to sewer, reducing springs pollution. Finally, because I have established contacts to better position Apopka to partner with other agencies for funding and shared improvements.

What prompted you to run for mayor?

I was alarmed with Mayor Nelson’s lack of transparency, last minute “checkbook register” budgets, 6,000 inoperable water meters, collapse of Golden Gem pond into the aquifer, callous handling of our young fire fighter’s death, lack of sewer capacity, violation of the federal fair housing law, lack of civic partnership with Orange County to expand roadway capacity, and incivility permeating city council meetings.

I was appalled to see that Apopka’s future land use map no longer contained ample rural spaces, which belies massive overdevelopment, in fact over 10,000 homesites approved. By contrast, Orange County protects undeveloped areas through rural settlements, cluster housing, rural boundaries, and purchase of natural lands.

Furthermore, it distresses me that Mayor Nelson’s and Cmsr. Nesta’s personal animosity on display at board meetings has left Apopka behind on infrastructure, business development, and amenities residents seek and must drive elsewhere to obtain.

What vote from last year are you most proud of?

All my votes as Commissioner have improved lives, which makes me happy. So, I’m proud of them all. The votes concerned county functions and responsibilities. They included funding for sidewalks – street lighting supporting Vision Zero, which seeks to address critical safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike. The new animal shelter and surgical center will meet the needs of our furry creatures. Allocation of tourist development tax dollars will expand Camping World Stadium, UCF’s Roth Tower, and Apopka’s Amphitheater. Other important votes sought enhanced services for the homeless, including a sleeper bus, and tougher stormwater and tree removal standards.

What are the three most important issues facing Apopka?

Apopka voters have repeatedly voiced to me their frustration with overdevelopment, lack of transportation and infrastructure improvements, and the absence of a lively beautiful “hallmark” downtown. They fault the current City Council for approving multiple housing and apartment developments without first addressing increased road capacity. They’re tired of a lack of street lighting, poorly timed traffic signals, and overcrowded roads such as Welch, US 441 through town and Ocoee-Apopka Road near the hospital. They deeply crave a fun downtown filled with entertainment, dining, shopping and service businesses.

And they are troubled by the lack of civility occurring at council meetings, which has hurt our economic development, and squelched collaboration with the county to improve worsening road conditions and capacity. Their anger over higher water rates, and the city’s inaction to increase critical sewer capacity trace directly to the council’s mismanagement over the past eight years.

Bryan Nelson, incumbent mayor

What is your non-political occupation?

I am the current mayor of Apopka.

What elected office positions have you held?

I served in the Florida House from 2006-2014, served as an Orange County Commissioner from 2014-2018 and served as the mayor of Apopka from 2018 to present.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

My website is MayorNelsonForApopka.com and my Facebook page is Mayor Bryan Nelson, City of Apopka.

What in your background makes you the best candidate?

I have years of executive experience in the public and private sector. Along with leading our city as mayor, I’ve successfully built multiple companies. I grew our family nursery, Nelson’s Florida Roses, into one of the top 100 nurseries in the country. I helped grow a small tech company to the point where it could be sold to a large publicly-listed company, and also started, grew and sold Nelson’s Insurance Services. I’m the only candidate who has executive experience to manage over 500 employees and the only candidate who truly understands state government.

What prompted you to run for mayor?

I still have many projects that the City Council has approved and would like to see them to fruition. We have assimilated a great team of professionals who share our vision for the future but need a leader who understands the past and wants to be a part of Apopka’s bright future. Having been in this position for eight years, I understand the challenges and opportunities that the city has in front of it. We have reduced the overall debt by 96% and increased reserves to prepare for any property tax cuts that the Legislature might consider this year. We have accomplished a lot but need four more years to complete.

What vote from last year are you most proud of?

Three votes, which required months of work to achieve, included: securing a $17.3 million-dollar Federal BUILD Grant to improve Apopka-Ocoee Road, giving greater access to our hospital from the central core of Apopka. The second vote involved securing the $13.1 million grant to improve the Apopka Amphitheater with additional bathrooms, food-truck pads, staging areas and ADA accessibility.

The city of Apopka’s Parks and Recreation application scored the highest rating of all submissions. With this grant we are also building four additional softball fields which will make our Northwest Complex even more competitive when it comes to hosting regional and national baseball and softball tournaments right here in Apopka.

The third vote involves the partnership between Apopka, CFX, Advent Health and the Legislature to complete Fire Station Six.

What are the three most important issues facing Apopka?

The three most important issues facing Apopka include managing growth, increasing the number of quality jobs so that citizens of Apopka can actually live, work and play and never leave Apopka, and the third issue would include keeping Apopka safe and affordable for all.

The mayor of Apopka needs to advocate to our legislative leaders in Tallahassee that Senate Bill 180 has completely tied our hands as it relates to managing our growth. Because of my legislative background having served with the current and future Senate presidents, I am uniquely qualified to help make changes to the current state law, giving Apopka, along with other cities, a voice in how we manage growth.

A safe and affordable city will help us attract new high wage employers, add new shopping destinations and unique dining experiences.

Nick Nesta, city commissioner

What is your non-political occupation?

Father, husband, licensed Realtor, and real estate consultant in Apopka.

What elected office positions have you held?

I currently serve as City of Apopka Commissioner, representing the residents of Seat 4. In this role, I have been a vocal advocate for transparency, fiscal responsibility, and community engagement.

My experience on the commission has given me firsthand knowledge of city operations, the challenges our residents face, and the opportunities to create meaningful change. Serving Apopka in this capacity has prepared me to take on the broader responsibilities of mayor, with the drive and understanding necessary to improve our city from day one.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Visit my Facebook page at Nick Nesta for City of Apopka Mayor or my website at NickforApopka.com to learn more about my vision, community initiatives, and how we’re working together to strengthen Apopka.

What in your background makes you the best candidate?

I was raised and built my family in Apopka. I’ve started and grown a customer-first business here, giving me firsthand insight into our city’s opportunities and challenges. With higher education, extensive real estate and development experience, I understand the impact of poorly planned growth and how to implement solutions. As a sitting commissioner, I have the unique perspective and hands-on experience to act immediately for our city. My deep roots in Apopka, professional expertise, and commitment to residents make me uniquely qualified to lead our city into a stronger, more sustainable future.

What prompted you to run for mayor?

I am running for mayor of Apopka to be the change our community deserves, change I wanted when I grew up here, change our residents need now, and change our future generations deserve. Our city faces crumbling infrastructure, skyrocketing utility rates, and unchecked growth masked by low millage rates, promised projects (which end up incomplete or extremely disappointing), and fictional budgets. The current trajectory is unsustainable.

I can no longer sit on the sidelines while Apopka continues down this path. I have the knowledge, experience, and determination to address these challenges immediately. My vision includes restoring fiscal responsibility, improving city services, managing growth responsibly, and creating a transparent, resident-focused government. I will lead with integrity and accountability, ensuring every decision benefits the residents of Apopka today and secures a brighter future for tomorrow.

What vote from the last year are you most proud of?

I am proud of many votes, including opposing the increase in water utility rates, approving a partnership with Matthew’s Hope to support those in need, and raising developer impact fees to protect current residents from bearing the costs of new growth.

The vote I am most proud of is moving the public comment section to the front of the City Council agenda after it had been unilaterally and divisively placed at the end to deter residents from speaking. This restored residents’ voices, increased transparency, and reinforced that Apopka’s government should always serve its people first.

What are the three most important issues facing Apopka?

Apopka’s top three challenges are aging infrastructure, escalating utility rates, and insufficient support for city staff, all stemming from mismanagement.

Rapid growth has strained our roads, drainage, sidewalks and utilities. We need a strategic plan to audit, prioritize and fund repairs so we can meet current and future demands.

Utility rates have jumped 40% in two years because water and sewer funds are being diverted, which is unfair to residents. Without reform, rates will dramatically and unnecessarily keep rising.

Our staff is committed, but micromanagement and a fear-driven culture hinder progress. By empowering employees and providing resources, we can improve services, lower costs, and build a city that works for everyone.