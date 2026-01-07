LYNX service changes to affect Apopkans 

Service changes to LYNX’s Link 436N route will begin Sunday, Jan. 11, cutting service to Fern Park SuperStop and decreasing hours.

According to an Oct. 23 news release, the changing route will operate between Apopka SuperStop and Altamonte Springs SunRail.

The following routes are affected:

Weekday trips from Fern Park to Apopka SuperStop at 9:05 p.m., 10:05, 11:05, and 12:20 a.m.

Saturday from Fern Park to Apopka SuperStop at 6 a.m., 9:35, 10:25, 11:35 p.m. and midnight

Saturday from Apopka SuperStop to Fern Park at 4:40 and 5:10 a.m., 8:40 and 9:40 p.m.

The Link 436N route connects Apopka to Seminole County, currently running through Forest City and Altamonte Springs and ending at Fern Park SuperStop.

“The proposal for the changes to Link 436N were proposed as part of the Seminole reductions, which were finalized in the fall of 2025,” said Bruce Detweiler, LYNX’s manager of service planning, in a Dec. 29 email to frequent rider Tamiko Kirt, an Apopka resident. “All routes in Seminole County were analyzed for efficiencies as part of the service changes scheduled for January. Certain trips on the Link 436N were identified with very low ridership and submitted in the change proposal.”

Detweiler said route changes may also occur from a lack of funding from one or more counties.

“We ran into this issue with the Link 1, as Seminole County was not going to continue to fund the route and Orange County was not able to pick up the additional cost of continuing service into Seminole,” Detweiler wrote. “Orange County is not able to cover the total cost of services that Seminole County no longer funds.”

A LYNX spokesperson told WFTV Channel 9 that Seminole County is instead investing its money in Scout, an on-demand ride-share service.

Kirt said the 436N has not changed in several years, but the changes reflect a pattern of reduced public transportation throughout the Apopka area.

“In January 2024, passengers in Zellwood experienced both a reduction in service as well as a loss of bus stops with service changes that went into effect,” Kirt said in an email to The Apopka Chief. “Lynx removed bus stops along Hermit Smith, forcing residents to walk and catch the bus at the intersection of West Orange Blossom Trail and Fudge Rd. Residents near Holly Creek Road fared only slightly better. No residential bus stops were removed, but service was reduced to every two hours.”

To view the full Link 436N schedule, visit the “Maps & Schedules” page at golynx.com.