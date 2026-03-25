Luncheon honors police chief, Rotary Club of Apopka

Apopka Police Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry was this year’s honoree at the Apopka Golden Eagle Luncheon, a yearly event that brings together business, civic and community leaders in support of youth development through scouting.

The Central Florida Council, Scouting America organized the Tuesday luncheon at Highland Manor, where Kitrina Henderson of Lake Apopka Natural Gas District served as chair.

“As sponsors, we’re proud to support opportunities that help our youth build leadership skills, confidence, and a commitment to service,” Lake Apopka Natural Gas District said in a Facebook post.

As the city’s 16th police chief, Quinn-Henry has more than 30 years of experience in public safety and law enforcement leadership. Since becoming chief in November, she has put an emphasis on strengthening public trust, supporting community partnerships, and upholding officer wellness and leadership development.

“The Golden Eagle recognition from the Central Florida Council, Scouting America is a meaningful honor that reflects my commitment to supporting youth and strengthening our community through mentorship and leadership,” Quinn-Henry said in a Wednesday email to The Apopka Chief. “I believe building trust and guiding young people is just as important as traditional law enforcement. Supporting youth programs helps develop character, life skills, and positive relationships that benefit our entire community.”

The event also included recognition for the Rotary Club of Apopka, which was the corporate honoree after serving the community for almost 100 years.

The Rotary Club of Apopka has supported youth programs such as Little League, scholarships and community events, and engaged in clean water programs and the global fight to eradicate polio.

“Today, Rotary continues to invest in the Apopka community through events such as the Apopka Fair and Fall Family Festival, along with service projects that bring residents together and celebrate community pride,” Central Florida Council, Scouting America posted on its Facebook page.

The Golden Eagle Luncheon emphasizes the significance of investing in youth and honors people and organizations that promote leadership, service and character.

Proceeds from the luncheon directly support local Scouting programs, helping ensure that more youth in the Apopka area have access to experiences that build confidence, leadership skills and resilience.

As a youth development organization, the Central Florida of Scouting America equips young people with the skills they need to succeed through hands-on experiences, outdoor adventure and mentorship. Last year, the organization served more than 13,000 youth supported by more than 4,000 adult volunteers across seven regions.