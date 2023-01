On behalf of the Apopka Rotary Club, President Ed Baron (r in both pictures) welcomes Paddy Savage (in cap) and Phil Ferguson (in light shirt) as new members with membership packages.

Foliage Sertoma Club introduces new member Tom Dougherty (c) as Pastor Alexander H. Smith (l) inducted him into the service club, of which Smith is a member. Lorena Potter (r), club president, presented Dougherty his new member package and pin.