Little Leaguers close summer with hit parade

The Apopka Senior Little League All-Stars closed their summer all-star season in emphatic fashion Wednesday night, rolling past Winter Garden 15-0 in four innings at George Bailey Park in Winter Garden.

Sebastion Vasbinder steps through the mound in the first inning against Winter garden.

While the victory was not enough to send Apopka to the championship game after a 2-2 finish in pool play, the 13-16 Senior team put together one of their most complete performances of the tournament behind dominant pitching, strong defense and an offense that erupted for 15 runs.

Winter Garden threatened in the opening inning after putting runners on base, but Apopka’s defense rose to the occasion. Catcher Christopher Vasbinder threw out a runner attempting to steal second for the first out of the game before shortstop Maddox Thompson made a running play to force out the lead runner at second.

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After two walks loaded the bases, Sebastion Vasbinder induced a ground ball to Thompson to keep Winter Garden scoreless.

Apopka nearly got on the board in the bottom half when Jorge Santiago drew a leadoff walk and advanced into scoring position with aggressive baserunning, but Winter Garden escaped the inning without allowing a run.

Brandon Ray tags the runner leading off of second.

Sebastion Vasbinder settled in during the second inning. After allowing a leadoff walk, he struck out the next batter and then caught the runner leaning off second base, picking him off for the second out. He zipped in another strikeout to end the frame.

The Apopka offense responded with a massive seven-run inning.

Sebastion Vasbinder started the rally with a double down the third-base line and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Adniel Quintana walked, and Jackson McMillion was hit by a pitch to load the bases. William Charlesworth opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home Vasbinder.

Jorge Santiago admires his deep shot in the gap.

After Quintana scored on a balk, Santiago delivered the biggest hit of the inning, belting a pitch into the right-center field gap for a two-run triple and a 4-0 lead.

Austin Furgala followed with an infield single that scored Santiago. Thompson ripped a double into left field, and after Furgala scampered home on a wild pitch, Sebastian Vasbinder added an RBI single to make it 7-0.

Thompson took over on the mound in the third inning and held Winter Garden scoreless.

McMillion ignited another offensive surge with a single to center field before stealing both second and third base. Charlesworth followed with a single, and Brandon Ray walked to load the bases. Santiago lifted a sacrifice fly to score McMillion, and Furgala added an RBI groundout.

Jackson McMillion rips a ball into the outfield in the third inning.

Thompson then beat out an infield ground ball to drive in another run. After stealing second base, he scored alongside Christopher Vasbinder when Sebastian Vasbinder lined a two-run single into left field. By the end of the inning, Apopka’s leadballooned to 12-0.

Apopka wasted little time ending the game in the fourth. Furgala delivered the final blow, crushing a triple into the gap to score two runs and trigger the mercy rule.

Sebastion Vasbinder slides safely into home plate for the first run of the game.

Head coach Devin Charlesworth said the victory was a fitting way for the group to conclude its summer together.

“I think the guys just came out to play tonight,” Charlesworth said. “It’s fun to be out here with the guys creating memories.”

Apopka finished its Senior League All-Star campaign with victories over South Lake (11-5) and Winter Garden and losses to Dr. Phillips and Windermere.

Sebastion Vasbinder chucks dirt toward his dugout to celebrate his rally igniting double in the second inning.

Maddox Thompson keeps his eye on the ball and rips it.

Austin Furgala tosses dirt for his dugout in celebration of his 2 RBI triple that ended the game.

Vinnie Cammarano Jake Conlon slides in safely to second after his hit in the fourth inning.

Brandon Ray shows the umpire his glove after applying the tag for an out at second base.