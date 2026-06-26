Let freedom ring in Central Florida’s Independence Day celebrations

Want to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with communities across Central Florida? Party like it’s 1776 with fireworks, parades, a ball, and even watercolor painting!

Wednesday, July 1



Red, White & Glow Party

Time: 5-5:45 p.m.

Location: Anastassia Ballroom & Dance (32624 Blossom Lane, Leesburg)

Children 4-8 years old will enjoy dancing, waving glow sticks, and playing movement games on the eve of America’s 250th birthday! Pizza, apple juice and water will be served. Prepaid admission is $15 per child and includes one adult. Call (352) 533-7400 to RSVP.

Thursday, July 2

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Happy Birthday America!

Time: 2-3 p.m.

Location: W.T. Bland Public Library (1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora)

Kids who complete crafts at all three craft stations will receive a small American flag, glitter temporary tattoos, and cupcakes with a patriotic flair. Free.

Red, White & Blue Semiquincentennial Ball

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Location: Wekiva Island (1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood)

Eat hot dogs, enter a patriotic outfit contest, and enjoy live entertainment at Wekiva Island’s celebration of America! The first 100 veterans and active military members who attend will receive a free weekday canoe, kayak, or paddleboard rental voucher to use by the end of the year. Wekiva Island is also accepting nominations for its Local Heroes Campaign at bit.ly/wekivalocalhero — with one nominee receiving complimentary cabana rental, food, two kayak rentals, and more prizes at the event. Free.

Friday, July 3



Independence Day Celebration

Time: 9:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Location: The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art (445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park)

Enjoy free admission to the Morse Museum all weekend long! Live music will be provided from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Red, White, & Play Fest

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Dave & Buster’s (8986 International Drive, Orlando)

Enjoy all-day unlimited gameplay, access to the All-American BBQ Banquet, live music, and chances to register for contests for $25 per person!

Watercolors: Fourth of July Fireworks

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens (1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando)

Paint your own patriotic watercolor creation with instructor Ann Marie Palmer as she teaches how to paint a dark wash and add textures with salt and wax. No prior experience necessary. Supplies and admission to the gardens are included with the session fee. Registration starts at $44.52.

Freedom on the Waterfront

Time: 4-10 p.m.

Location: Elizabeth Evans Park (100 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora)

Bring your outdoor blankets and chairs for an evening of patriotic festivities, including live music, food vendors, kids zone, fireworks and a drone show. Free.

Red Hot & Boom

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Location: Cranes Roost Park (274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs)

Join Altamonte Springs for its 29th annual Red Hot & Boom celebration! Chris Lane, Wish Radio, and Blue Stone Circle will provide live music, with the fireworks show scheduled for 9:30 p.m. A beer garden, kid zone and food will be available. Free.

31st Annual 4th of July Celebration Honoring America’s 250th Birthday

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Central Park – Main Stage (11 S. Park Ave., Winter Park)

Celebrate America’s semiquincentennial with live music, a kids zone, and dessert! Free.

Saturday, July 4



AdventHealth Watermelon 5K

Time: 7:30 a.m.

Location: Central Park (251 S. Park Ave., Winter Park)

Begin your Independence Day with a spring in your step! Event highlights include a watermelon-eating contest, yard games, and a free kids’ run. Preregistration is $45, while race-dayregistration will be $50.



AdventHealth Clermont Freedom 5K

Time: 7:30 a.m.

Location: City Hall (685 W. Montrose St., Clermont)

Run from City Hall to Suncreek Brewery with the Clermont community! Race entry includes a running tank, medal, timing, post-race snacks, and live music. As of press time, prices start at $45, with multi-race discounts available.

22nd All American Kids Parade & Breakfast

Time: Pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., parade from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Pancake breakfast to be held at the Masonic Lodge (320 W. Bay St., Winter Garden), parade to occur at City Hall (300 W. Plant St., Winter Garden)

Join the Winter Garden Masonic Lodge No. 165 for free pancakes, then set up your lawn chairs to watch the parade as it loops around W. Plant St. Free.

Independence Day Celebration

Time: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art (445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park)

Enjoy free admission to the Morse Museum all weekend long! Live music will be provided from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Independence Day Parade

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Donnelly Park (530 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora)

Ring in America’s special birthday with the Mount Dora community! Free.

Gourmet Independence Day Barbecue at The Alfond Inn

Time: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Hamilton’s Kitchen at The Alfond Inn (300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park)

Enjoy “a gourmet, chef-crafted barbecue menu featuring a fusion of flavors from around the country,” with complimentary bourbon tasting flights, jazz music, and lawn games. Tickets start at $32.

July 4th Concert at Centennial Plaza

Time: 12-7 p.m.

Location: Centennial Plaza Gazebo (101 W. Plant St., Winter Garden)

Enjoy various afternoon concerts from Swingin’ Sisters, The Humdingers, Rowdy Jameson Band, and Old School Blues Band. Free.

4th of July Celebration

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: Bill Breeze Park (125 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ocoee)

Ever wanted to see Paul Revere ride through the streets to announce the arrival of the British? Join Ocoee for reenactments of the historic moment, along with live music, special guests, and fireworks! Free.

4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: Wooton Park (100 E. Ruby St., Tavares)

Join America’s Seaplane City for live music from the Blonde Ambition Band and saxophonist Don Black, with fireworks scheduled to start at 9 p.m.! Free.

July Fourth Celebration

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Apopka Amphitheater (3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka)

Bring your family to the amphitheater at Apopka’s own Northwest Recreation Complex for music from the Private Stock Band, food, children’s activities, and fireworks! Free.

Party in the Park & Fireworks

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Location: Newton Park on Lake Apopka (29 W. Garden Ave., Winter Garden)

Watch the sky glow over Lake Apopka with fireworks after enjoying live music, games, crafts and local vendors. Free.

Sunday, July 5



Independence Day Celebration

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Location: The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art (445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park)

Enjoy free admission to the Morse Museum all weekend long!