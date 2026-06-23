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Leesburg Stake to host Tabernacle Choir watch parties Friday 

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

June 23, 2026 | 1:04 pm
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The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs in front of its iconic organ pipes. Local Latter-day Saint congregations are hosting a free community watch party this Friday to broadcast the choir's historic 100th-anniversary performance live from the Hollywood Bowl.
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs in front of its iconic organ pipes. Local Latter-day Saint congregations are hosting a free community watch party this Friday to broadcast the choir's historic 100th-anniversary performance live from the Hollywood Bowl.

Courtesy of Leesburg Florida Stake  

Key Points

  • The Leesburg Florida Stake is hosting free watch parties for the Tabernacle Choir's "Songs of Hope Benefit Concert" broadcast at five ward buildings.
  • The watch parties start at 6:30 p.m. and include music, refreshments, and local nonprofit service information.
  • The concert marks the 100th anniversary of the choir's first performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in 1926.

The Leesburg Florida Stake is inviting the community to a free watch party featuring a recorded broadcast of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert.” 

The watch party will be hosted at the following ward buildings, with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.: 

• Apopka: 610 Martin St., Apopka 
• Clermont: 14600 Green Valley Blvd., Clermont 
• Eustis: 2615 Waycross Ave., Eustis 
• Leesburg: 1875 Mount Vernon Road, Leesburg 
• Sumterville: 2330 County Road 528, Sumterville 

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Attendees are encouraged to enjoy music, refreshments, service opportunities and information from local nonprofit organizations. 

The concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles commemorates the 100th anniversary of the choir’s first appearance at the venue in 1926. Featured guest artists include Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and the Bonner family. 

According to the Hollywood Bowl event website, “Join us for a historic night at the Hollywood Bowl. A century after its first appearance here in 1926, The Tabernacle Choir returns for a special benefit concert uniting breathtaking music with humanitarian purpose.” 

The Leesburg Florida Stake is a regional organization of nine congregations within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

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