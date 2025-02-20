Apopka area church listings

|DENOM
|NAME
|CITY
|PHONE
|AME
|St. Paul AME
|Apopka
|407-889-4464
|Apostolic
|Apostolic Church of Jesus
|Apopka
|407-886-2556
|Assembly of God
|Thrive Assembly of God
|Apopka
|407-886-2806
|One Church
|Longwood
|407-774-0777
|Baptist
|Apopka First Baptist
|Apopka
|407-886-2628
|First Antioch Missionary Baptist
|Apopka
|407-963-5398
|First Baptist Church of Mt Dora
|Mt Dora
|352-385-2222
|First Baptist Church of Sanlando Spgs
|Altamonte Spgs
|407-788-6801
|First Baptist Church of Sorrento
|Sorrento
|352-383-2241
|First Baptist Church of Sweetwater
|Longwood
|407-862-3893
|First Baptist Church of Tangerine
|Mt Dora
|352-383-7920
|First Baptist Church of Zellwood
|Zellwood
|407-889-0509
|Forest Avenue Baptist
|Apopka
|407-886-4374
|Fountain of Life Baptist Church Apopk
|Apopka
|407-814-8322
|Gospel Centered Church
|Apopka
|407-814-4654
|Hope Baptist Church
|Apopka
|407-886-6980
|Lockhart Baptist Church
|Orlando
|407-295-1133
|Northside Baptist Church
|Apopka
|407-884-4443
|One Way Christian Church
|Apopka
|407-886-4957
|The Church at Oak Level
|Ocoee
|407-656-1523
|Pleasant View Baptist
|Apopka
|47-886-6717
|Riverside Baptist Church
|Orlando
|407-295-3850
|Springs Community Baptist Church
|Apopka
|407-889-2240
|St. Luke’s Full Gospel Baptist Church
|Apopka
|352-735-9199
|Trinity Baptist Church of Apopka
|Apopka
|407-886-2966
|Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church
|Apopka
|407-886-7864
|Bible
|Bear Lake Bible Chapel
|Apopka
|407-270-6691
|Biblical Science
|IDMR
|321-948-3298
|Catholic
|St. Francis of Assisi
|Apopka
|407-886-4602
|Charismatic Episcopal
|Ascension Church, CEC
|407-880-9555
|Christian
|Christ Centered Christian Church
|321-331-0036
|Journey Christian Church
|Apopka
|407-884-7223
|Real Life Christian Church
|352-735-LOVE
|Christian Science
|Christian Science Church
|407-389-4200
|Church of Christ
|Apopka Church of Christ
|407-886-1466
|now with Plymouth*
|Central Church of Christ
|407-869-1419
|Plymouth (and Apopka)
|Church of Christ*
|Church of Christ of West Orange
|407-656-2770
|Tri-City Church of Christ
|407-920-1757
|10th Street Church of Christ
|407-884-4835
|Church of God
|Church of God of Zellwood
|Zellwood
|407-886-3074
|Grace Street Church of God
|407-298-9188
|Healing Waters Church of God
|407-886-3780
|Park Avenue Worship Center
|407-886-2696
|Sorrento Church of God
|352-735-4245
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|Apopka Ward
|407-880-9877
|Episcopal
|Church of the Holy Spirit
|407-886-1740
|Faith and Word
|Word of Life
|407-886-7427
|Full Gospel
|Millenium of Glory
|407-814-0041
|New Covenant Perfecting Ministries
|407-880-8898
|Holiness
|End Time Word Ministry
|407-369-0148
|St. Elizabeth Church of God by Faith
|407-886-6290
|St. Matthew Holiness
|407-889-2274
|Temple of Faith Church
|407-884-6960
|Independent
|True Temple of God
|Interdenominational
|New Vision Community Church
|407-886-3619
|Northwest Community Church
|407-578-2088
|One Accord Christian Fellowship Church
|407-523-3002
|Jewish
|Congregation Beth Am
|407-862-3505
|Congregation of Reform Judaism
|407-645-0444
|Lutheran
|St. Paul Lutheran
|407-889-2634
|Methodist
|First United Methodist
|407-886-3421
|Bear Lake United Methodist
|407-862-1531
|Church on the Edge
|407-869-1133
|City of Destiny (The)
|407-884-6322
|Compass Community Church
|407-880-6110
|Dayspring Community Church
|407-814-4996
|Everlasting Covenant Christian Center
|407-884-8598
|Faithworks Church
|302-293-1391
|Freedom Fellowship
|407-299-6311
|Freedom Ministries
|407-886-6006
|Grace Gospel Church
|321-438-4554
|Grace Pointe Church
|407-889-3383
|Graceworx Community Church
|321-228-4599
|Happy Hill Ministries
|407-889-0583
|Holy Tabernacle Church
|407-928-8617
|Hosanna To The Highest Ministries
|407-491-4266
|Inspire
|407-415-6218
|Ministries of Good Life
|407-703-7464
|New Life Praise Worship Center
|407-880-3421
|New Beginning Worship Center
|352-455-9173
|New Life Word of Faith
|321-460-8205
|Orlando Church of Christ
|407-823-7370
|Philemon Ministries
|407-718-7179
|Rejoice in the Lord Ministries
|407-814-7643
|Remnant Christian Center
|407-703-7346
|Renewal Church
|407-410-5378
|Servants of God Ministries
|407-814-8255
|Sorrento Christian Center
|352-735-4447
|Spirit of Life Christian Church
|407-886-4570
|Tangerine Community Church
|352-383-4173
|The Shabach Church
|407-445-1230
|True Words of God Tabernacle of Meeting
|407-227-8829
|Victory Church World Outreach Center
|407-889-7288
|Pentecostal
|Church in the Son
|407-246-0001
|Faith Fellowship Church
|407-741-3750
|Ministerios Getsemani
|407-310-8672
|Prince of Peace Pentecostal Missionary
|407-889-9269
|
|Pentecostals of Apopka
|407-889-3802
|Way of Grace Ministries
|407-292-9998
|Presbyterian
|First Presbyterian of Apopka
|407-886-5943
|St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
|407-293-6802
|Reformed Church in America
|Rolling Hills Community Church
|407-886-7664
|Seventh-day Adventists
|Apopka SDA Church
|407-889-2812
|Florida Living SDA Church
|407-284-7472
|Forest Lake SDA Church
|407-869-0680
|Franco-Haitian SDA Church
|407-296-4368
|Genesis Spanish SDA Church
|509-264-4873
|Maranatha SDA Church
|407-290-1800
|Mount Olive SDA Church
|407-886-0430
|Orlando Filipino SDA Church
|407-292-9210
|Orlando Vietinamese SDA Church
|407-339-4974
|Patmos Chapel SDA
|321-870-8583
|Pine Hills SDA Church
|407-291-4816
|Plymouth-Sorrento SDA Church
|407-884-0595
|Templo Bíblico
|Templo Asamblea Bíblica Lake Howell
Chapel
|407-814-4465
|Unity
|Unity Church of Christianity
|407-295-9181
|St. Mary’s (Protectress) Ukrainian
|386-848-9888
