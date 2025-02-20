Apopka area church listings

DENOM NAME CITY PHONE
­­­­AME
St. Paul AME Apopka 407-889-4464
Apostolic
Apostolic Church of Jesus Apopka 407-886-2556
Assembly of God
Thrive Assembly of God Apopka 407-886-2806
One Church Longwood 407-774-0777
Baptist
Apopka First Baptist Apopka 407-886-2628
First Antioch Missionary Baptist Apopka 407-963-5398
First Baptist Church of Mt Dora Mt Dora 352-385-2222
First Baptist Church of Sanlando Spgs Altamonte Spgs 407-788-6801
First Baptist Church of Sorrento Sorrento 352-383-2241
First Baptist Church of Sweetwater Longwood 407-862-3893
First Baptist Church of Tangerine Mt Dora 352-383-7920
First Baptist Church of Zellwood Zellwood 407-889-0509
Forest Avenue Baptist Apopka 407-886-4374
Fountain of Life Baptist Church Apopk Apopka 407-814-8322
Gospel Centered Church Apopka 407-814-4654
Hope Baptist Church Apopka 407-886-6980
Lockhart Baptist Church Orlando 407-295-1133
Northside Baptist Church Apopka 407-884-4443
One Way Christian Church Apopka 407-886-4957
The Church at Oak Level Ocoee 407-656-1523
Pleasant View Baptist Apopka 47-886-6717
Riverside Baptist Church Orlando 407-295-3850
Springs Community Baptist Church Apopka 407-889-2240
St. Luke’s Full Gospel Baptist Church Apopka 352-735-9199
Trinity Baptist Church of Apopka Apopka 407-886-2966
Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church Apopka 407-886-7864
Bible
Bear Lake Bible Chapel Apopka 407-270-6691
Biblical Science
IDMR 321-948-3298
Catholic
St. Francis of Assisi Apopka 407-886-4602
Charismatic Episcopal
Ascension Church, CEC 407-880-9555
Christian
Christ Centered Christian Church 321-331-0036
Journey Christian Church Apopka 407-884-7223
Real Life Christian Church 352-735-LOVE
Christian Science
Christian Science Church 407-389-4200
Church of Christ
Apopka Church of Christ 407-886-1466
 now with Plymouth*
Central Church of Christ
407-869-1419
Plymouth (and Apopka)
Church of Christ*
Church of Christ of West Orange 407-656-2770
Tri-City Church of Christ 407-920-1757
10th Street Church of Christ 407-884-4835
Church of God
Church of God of Zellwood Zellwood 407-886-3074
Grace Street Church of God 407-298-9188
Healing Waters Church of God 407-886-3780
Park Avenue Worship Center 407-886-2696
Sorrento Church of God 352-735-4245
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Apopka Ward 407-880-9877
Episcopal
Church of the Holy Spirit 407-886-1740
Faith and Word
Word of Life 407-886-7427
Full Gospel
Millenium of Glory 407-814-0041
New Covenant Perfecting Ministries 407-880-8898
Holiness
  End Time Word Ministry 407-369-0148
St. Elizabeth Church of God by Faith 407-886-6290
St. Matthew Holiness 407-889-2274
Temple of Faith Church 407-884-6960
Independent
True Temple of God
Interdenominational
New Vision Community Church 407-886-3619
Northwest Community Church 407-578-2088
One Accord Christian Fellowship Church 407-523-3002
Jewish
Congregation Beth Am 407-862-3505
Congregation of Reform Judaism 407-645-0444
Lutheran
St. Paul Lutheran 407-889-2634
Methodist
First United Methodist 407-886-3421
Bear Lake United Methodist 407-862-1531
Church on the Edge 407-869-1133
City of Destiny (The) 407-884-6322
Compass Community Church 407-880-6110
Dayspring Community Church 407-814-4996
Everlasting Covenant Christian Center 407-884-8598
Faithworks Church 302-293-1391
Freedom Fellowship 407-299-6311
Freedom Ministries 407-886-6006
Grace Gospel Church 321-438-4554
Grace Pointe Church 407-889-3383
Graceworx Community Church 321-228-4599
Happy Hill Ministries 407-889-0583
Holy Tabernacle Church 407-928-8617
Hosanna To The Highest Ministries 407-491-4266
Inspire 407-415-6218
Ministries of Good Life 407-703-7464
New Life Praise Worship Center 407-880-3421
New Beginning Worship Center 352-455-9173
New Life Word of Faith 321-460-8205
Orlando Church of Christ 407-823-7370
Philemon Ministries 407-718-7179
Rejoice in the Lord Ministries 407-814-7643
Remnant Christian Center 407-703-7346
Renewal Church 407-410-5378
Servants of God Ministries 407-814-8255
Sorrento Christian Center 352-735-4447
Spirit of Life Christian Church 407-886-4570
Tangerine Community Church 352-383-4173
The Shabach Church 407-445-1230
True Words of God Tabernacle of Meeting 407-227-8829
Victory Church World Outreach Center 407-889-7288
Pentecostal
Church in the Son 407-246-0001
Faith Fellowship Church 407-741-3750
Ministerios Getsemani 407-310-8672
Prince of Peace Pentecostal Missionary 407-889-9269
­­ Pentecostals of Apopka 407-889-3802
Way of Grace Ministries 407-292-9998
Presbyterian
First Presbyterian of Apopka 407-886-5943
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church 407-293-6802
Reformed Church in America
Rolling Hills Community Church 407-886-7664
Seventh-day Adventists
Apopka SDA Church 407-889-2812
Florida Living SDA Church 407-284-7472
Forest Lake SDA Church 407-869-0680
Franco-Haitian SDA Church 407-296-4368
Genesis Spanish SDA Church 509-264-4873
Maranatha SDA Church 407-290-1800
Mount Olive SDA Church 407-886-0430
Orlando Filipino SDA Church 407-292-9210
Orlando Vietinamese SDA Church 407-339-4974
Patmos Chapel SDA 321-870-8583
Pine Hills SDA Church 407-291-4816
Plymouth-Sorrento SDA Church 407-884-0595
Templo Bíblico
Templo Asamblea Bíblica Lake Howell
Chapel		 407-814-4465
Unity
Unity Church of Christianity 407-295-9181
St. Mary’s (Protectress) Ukrainian 386-848-9888
