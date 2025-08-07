St. Johns District to temporarily close parts of Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive 

Beginning tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 8, the St. Johns River Water Management District will temporarily close portions of the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive on select dates in August to allow for slope-stabilization work.

The closures would ensure public safety while slope-stabilizing materials are installed.

In addition to tomorrow, the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive will be closed on Aug. 15 and Aug. 22.

The Wildlife Drive will stay open to visitors from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during this period. The Lake Apopka Loop Trail will remain open to pedestrians and bicycles and is not affected by the construction activity.

In addition to the Wildlife Drive closures on Fridays, the Lust Road pedestrian gate, Lust Road itself, and the Conrad Road gate will be closed to pedestrian and bicycle access Mondays through Fridays for the remainder of August.

For updates on the project’s progress, go to SJRWMD.com/meetings-announcements or follow the District on social media.