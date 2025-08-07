X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.

St. Johns District to temporarily close parts of Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive 

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

August 7, 2025
A group of birds gather on Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive.
A group of birds gather on Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive.

Photo by St. Johns River Water Management District

Beginning tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 8, the St. Johns River Water Management District will temporarily close portions of the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive on select dates in August to allow for slope-stabilization work.  

The closures would ensure public safety while slope-stabilizing materials are installed. 

In addition to tomorrow, the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive will be closed on Aug. 15 and Aug. 22.  

The Wildlife Drive will stay open to visitors from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during this period. The Lake Apopka Loop Trail will remain open to pedestrians and bicycles and is not affected by the construction activity. 

In addition to the Wildlife Drive closures on Fridays, the Lust Road pedestrian gate, Lust Road itself, and the Conrad Road gate will be closed to pedestrian and bicycle access Mondays through Fridays for the remainder of August. 

For updates on the project’s progress, go to SJRWMD.com/meetings-announcements or follow the District on social media.  

Author

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Best of Apopka 2025. Vote Now!