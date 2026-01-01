John Bridges Center to host smoking cessation event Jan. 29

The John H. Bridges Community Center will host its second Group Quit session Jan. 29 as part of Tobacco Free Florida’s Quit Your Way Program.

“Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States,” the Tobacco Free Florida website said. “In Florida alone, cigarette smoking is responsible for 32,300 deaths every year.”

The session will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. According to James Louis, a project coordinator for the Orange County Community Action Division, a trained facilitator will lead the program and discuss various methods of quitting tobacco.

“The program covers all forms of tobacco and has been shown to more than double participants’ chances of successfully quitting,” Louis said in an email.

Methods of quitting tobacco include nicotine gum, patches and lozenges, which are all part of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT). Medically qualified participants 18 and older will have the opportunity to receive NRT products.

Louis said the center hosted its first Group Quit session a few months ago, but the “outcome wasn’t the best.” He hopes for a larger turnout this time, since he knows a few residents have asked for help.

“I’m hoping that those who are in need to help quit will have that service available to them, because there are many ways that we can assist,” Louis said. “It’s hard for them to really want to quit when there’s no one, there’s nothing out there, there’s no resources talking about all that.”

Pre-registration is required. Those who would like to register or learn more may call (407) 716-6392.