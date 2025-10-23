Host of Halloween events on tap in Apopka area

Join Apopka and the surrounding community for these ghoulishly great Halloween celebrations.

Friday, Oct. 24

Trunk or Treat at TLE Apopka

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: 2295 E Semoran Blvd., Apopka

Dress to impress and bring your spooky spirit—it’s going to be a frightfully fun evening you won’t want to miss.

Halloween Howl Night

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: 125 N Lakeshore Dr., Ocoee

Bring the whole family for a ghoulishly good time with a spooky maze, costume parade, mini escape room challenge (registration required), Trunk or Treat and more.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Halloween Celebration at the Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Market Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Location: 104 S Lakeview Ave., Winter Garden

Come to the Winter Garden Farmers Market for Halloween crafts, a pumpkin photo op and seasonal decorations.

Halloween Flix at the Garden

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Location: 160 W Plant St., Winter Garden

Join the community at the historic Garden Theatre for a 2 p.m. showing of “Hocus Pocus” and an 8 p.m. showing of “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” $5 per person.

2025 People of Wekiwa Springs Trunk or Treat

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Location: 594 N Wekiwa Springs Rd., Apopka

Come join us by decorating your trunk and handing out candy for neighborhood kids to celebrate Halloween in our local Trunk or Treat event.

Spooky Paint & Sip (Juice Edition)

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: 2054 Platinum Rd., Apopka

Join us for a spooky night of painting, music and family fun! Cost is $47.64 per person (includes painting supplies, instructions, light bites and beverages).

Sunday, Oct. 26

Fall Festival and Corn Maze

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora

Get lost in Great Scott Farms’ 7-acre “Under the Sea” corn maze, enjoy farm activities, food, games and themed nights. $16-$20.

Halloween Spooktacular Pet Costume Contest

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 426 W Plant St., Winter Garden

Pets love Halloween, too, so our Spooktacular Pet Costume Contest is the place for them to shine! $10.

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Sonny’s BBQ Trunk or Treat

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: 2210 E Semoran Blvd., Apopka

Join us for a spooky good time, family-friendly trunk-or-treat, costumes and community.

Friday, Oct. 31

Spooky Caboose

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Location: 1 N Main St., Winter Garden

Climb the steps into the dark recesses of the caboose outside the Winter Garden Heritage Museum to see what family-friendly frights await.

Trunk or Treat Extravaganza

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Location: 1712 Lee Rd., Orlando

Join us for a night of face painting, games and fun on Halloween night.

Trunk or Treat

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: 1475 Marvin C. Zanders Ave., Apopka

Local businesses, churches, civic groups and volunteers will join forces with PWES PTA, school staff and parents to host decorated trunks, tables, tents and activity stations.

Halloween at Cranes Roost Park

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs

The Altamonte Springs Police Department invites you to enjoy a safe, free community alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. Keep the energy going with live music and games hosted by DJ Lindsey.

Fright on Fifth – Farmers Market and Block Party

Time: 6-11:55 p.m.

Location: 40 E 5th St., Apopka

Kick off the evening at our Haunted Farmers Market from 6 to 9 p.m., filled with spooky shopping, festive bites, family fun and trick-or-treating for the kids. Drink specials and events for 21+ will start at Propagate Social House, Hall’s On 5th, Three Guys Brewing and The Smoke Exchange start at 9 p.m.

Live on the Patio Halloween Party

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: 2209 E Semoran Blvd., Apopka

Join Hurricane Grill and Wings for live entertainment hosted by Karla W/A Kay.