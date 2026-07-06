Hope CommUnity Center co-founder Sister Gail Grimes dies at 88 

Sister Monica Gail Grimes, a founding leader of Hope CommUnity Center whose decades of advocacy helped shape efforts to address racial injustice, poverty and immigration in Apopka, died peacefully Sunday. She was 88.

Known throughout Central Florida simply as “Sister Gail,” Grimes spent more than five decades working alongside Black communities, low-income families and immigrants while helping build Hope CommUnity Center into one of the region’s best-known nonprofit organizations.

In a phone interview Monday, Hope CommUnity Center Executive Director Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet described Grimes as “the organizational architect” behind the nonprofit, crediting her with helping build both the institution and its mission.

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“She brought her financial understanding,” Sousa-Lazaballet said. “She was always building bridges between the Latino and African American communities.”

Although Grimes could appear stern at first, Sousa-Lazaballet said those who knew her best experienced a different side of her.

“She was a teddy bear,” he said. “She was always so wise. The advice she’d give was exactly what you needed to hear.”

According to a 2014 oral history interview conducted by the University of Central Florida, Grimes came to Central Florida in 1975 after the Diocese of Orlando asked members of her religious order to serve the region’s growing farmworker population. She explained that the ministry was founded with the understanding that it would serve anyone in need, regardless of religious affiliation. That ministry eventually grew into Hope CommUnity Center, which today serves immigrants, low-income families and other underserved residents through education, legal assistance, youth programs and community services.

Today, the nonprofit operates two campuses in Apopka and serves about 20,000 people across Central Florida, according to Sousa-Lazaballet.

The city of Apopka honored Grimes in a social media tribute Monday, writing, “We remember and honor Sister Gail of Hope CommUnity Center for the deep impact that she bestowed on our community and neighboring communities.”

Commenters also filled Hope CommUnity Center’s Facebook page with messages remembering her compassion and service.

“I am very sorry to hear this. I have good memories of her when I was in AmeriCorps,” Andrea Carrier wrote.

Betty Martinez Lowery added, “I am so sorry to hear this news. May her wonderful memory continue to be a blessing to all who knew and loved this remarkable woman.”

Others offered shorter but heartfelt tributes, including “RIP Sister Gail,” from Martin Solomon, and “Sister Gail, your love and dedication will never be forgotten,” from Rosana Siberio.

Sousa-Lazaballet said memorial arrangements have not yet been finalized. Grimes wished to be cremated, he said, and Hope CommUnity Center will announce plans for a Mass and other memorial services at a later date.

Hope CommUnity Center said its thoughts are with Sister Ann Kendrick, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Grimes’ loved ones and all those whose lives she touched.

Sousa-Lazaballet said Grimes remained committed to Hope CommUnity Center’s mission until the end of her life. During one of her final lucid conversations with him, he said, she made him promise the organization’s work of bringing together Latino and African American communities would continue.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional reporting and quotes from Hope CommUnity Center Executive Director Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet.