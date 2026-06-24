Hero workout to honor fallen firefighter returns to Apopka 

A fitness event honoring fallen firefighter Austin Duran will return to Apopka next month, with proceeds supporting first responder training and mentorship programs.

The fourth annual “Duran: 2650” Hero Workout is scheduled for 7 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Northwest Recreation Complex. The event is hosted by The Oak in partnership with The 2650 Foundation, which was established to honor Duran’s legacy through firefighter training, education, and leadership development.

The workout is designed for participants of all fitness levels and consists of four stations featuring body-weight exercises. Each station lasts six minutes and 42 seconds, for a total workout time of 26 minutes and 50 seconds, representing Duran’s badge number, 2650. Participants will complete as many repetitions as possible at each station, with final scores based on their combined repetition totals.

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The event is expected to include support from local first responders. Members of the Apopka Community Police Department and Apopka Fire Department firefighters from Station 5 are scheduled to attend, with Station 5 bringing a fire engine and crew. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet first responders and learn more about their work in the community.

“The 2650 Foundation is honored to once again partner with The Oak for its Fourth Annual event, continuing a meaningful tradition of bringing our community together for a great cause,” a representative for The 2650 Foundation said. “We are grateful for The Oak’s ongoing support and partnership, which has helped further our mission of honoring Austin Duran’s legacy through firefighter training, education and community impact.”

Registration is free and available through The Oak’s website. Participants may register in advance or sign up at the event. Raffle tickets will be available for $10 each, with proceeds benefiting The 2650 Foundation. Organizers said local businesses and organizations have donated prize packages for the raffle.

“We are excited and incredibly honored to host another year of this Hero Workout in support of the vision and mission of The 2650 Foundation,” said Andrew Reyes, owner of The Oak. “We hope everyone comes out to support this amazing cause while enjoying a great workout at the same time.”

Organizers are also seeking volunteers, vendors and sponsors for the event. Additional information, including registration details, is available at The Oak’s Duran: 2650 event page.