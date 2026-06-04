City to destroy trailer linked to firefighter’s death 

The City Commission unanimously approved a consent agenda item authorizing the disposal of surplus non-capital property, including a sand trailer that officials and Michael Duran discussed during the meeting as being associated with the circumstances surrounding his son, firefighter Austin Duran’s fatal injuries.

Before the vote, Michael Duran, a Clermont resident, told the commission that learning that the trailer remained in the city’s possession was “very disturbing to me and my family.”

Michael Duran said another fire department removed a similar trailer from service immediately after Austin Duran was injured.

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“When I inquired about the trailer that was in the park, I was told that the trailer was gone,” he said. “Kind of bittersweet, you know. Glad that the trailer was gone. And the upside is, where did it go?”

Duran told commissioners he supported removing the trailer but wanted the city to ensure it could never be used again.

“I would also like to ask that this trailer be destroyed,” he said. “I don’t want a third party to do it. I want this city to do it.”

He added that he wanted the trailer cut up “beyond recognition” so that no other fire department could ever take possession of it.

“The last several years the trailer has been here, that could have happened again,” Duran said.



Austin Duran, 25, died on July 15, 2022, two weeks after he was critically injured while helping move a 4,500-pound sand trailer at an Apopka fire station. According to news reports and later court filings, the trailer tipped over and pinned Duran beneath it, causing injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

Before opening public comment, Mayor Nick Nesta said when he was commissioner, he had believed the trailer had already been disposed of. After discovering it remained on city property, he said he consulted with attorneys to ensure it was no longer needed for litigation or evidentiary purposes.

“This is to make sure that we kind of close out a chapter,” Nesta said.

He also said discussions had taken place with those directly affected before the item was placed on the agenda.

Resident Sylvester Hall told commissioners that Duran’s appearance before the board reflected the continuing impact of the tragedy.

“Mr. Duran and I kind of been here through his journey, and I have felt his pain,” Hall said. “If it was my son, I don’t know if I could handle it in the dignity that he has.”

Hall said learning that the trailer still existed after previously believing it had been removed only reopened old wounds for the family.

“If someone told him that it was destroyed, and then he found out it’s not, these are things that keep opening up old wounds,” Hall said.

Following public comment, commissioners approved the surplus-property item without discussion.

After the vote, Nesta said the city would ensure the trailer was destroyed.

“We’ll quickly make sure that there’s an indication that it is completely destroyed and taken care of,” he said.