X

Halloween Hoops camp on tap Thursday

Vinnie Cammarano

October 15, 2025 | 3:23 pm
Join the fun at Coach Mark Washington's Halloween Hoops Camp Oct. 23rd

Mark Washington

As the end of October approaches, kids aren’t only getting ready to trick or treat—they’re gearing up for basketball season too. 

Coach Mark Washington is helping youngsters get ready by hosting his fourth youth basketball camp for the community. The Halloween Hoops basketball camp brings young athletes together to celebrate this fun time of year and get a little extra preparation before their seasons begin. 

The camp hosts 4th through 8th graders of all skill levels. There will be skills training, game play, competitions, prizes and more.  

Registration is $30 and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, at The Well Activity Center in Apopka. You can register online at MarkWashingtonBasketball.com or contact him via email, coachmarkwashington@gmail.com .

Washington has worked through a career in sports journalism and broadcasting, using his talents at ESPN, the Orlando Magic, Channel 9 news, multiple radio stations, and the USF athletic department. He transitioned back to the sport he loves, coaching basketball for various high school and middle schools in central Florida. He has helped take young athletes to championship games and given them experiences that boost their potential. 

