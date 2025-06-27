Gary Batchelor and Lou Gibbs win the Wednesday Night Shootout

Hello Folks,

The fishin’ isn’t too bad even with all this heat, and folks are gettin’ on the water real early and takin’ advantage of the mornin’ bite. You will do best with noisy top- water baits to get their attention. It’s one of the most excitin’ bites there is when that ole big bass blows up on your lure.

Once the sun gets up you will have to move to deep- er and cooler water. Try and find some submerged hydril- la and eel-grass beds, or shell- beds. Folks are catchin’ some nice bass in the Harris Chain by fishin’ these three areas. Also, docks are good durin’ this time of the year.

We have a new moon this week, so that should get the fish to bitin’ in most of the lakes in our area. Folks are still catchin’ plenty of panfish in most of the lakes.

The Kissimmee Chain is still producin’ some nice stringers of panfish. Red worms and grass-shrimp have been workin’ the best.

The bass are still bitin’ real good in West Lake Toho. Folks are takin’ 4-hour trips and catchin’ some nice bass on shiners.

The Head Waters is still fishin’ good for bass. Folks are gettin’ on the water real early and catchin’ some bass on shiners as well.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain is about the same. Folks are gettin’ on the water early and catchin’ some keeper size bass. Most all the lakes are fishin’ good, with Lake But- ler and Lake Tibet producin’ some nice bass. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on lipless crank-baits, plastic worms, and slow sinkin’ Senko type baits. You can also catch some bass on the chain by usin’ a top-water bait at first light. Once that ole sun gets up, you need to fish the submerged hydrilla and pepper grass patches throughout the chain.

On Wednesday nights there is a local bunch of guys who fish a 3-bass tournament on Johns Lake. They call it the Wednesday Night Shootout. Last week the team of Gary Batchelor and Lou Gibbs won with 3 bass that hit the scales at 12.50 pounds. They also had a big bass that weighed in at 7.85 pounds. So if you want to get out of the heat durin’ the day, try fishin’ at night.

If you have been on Lake George lately you will see the efforts of the FWC efforts to restore fish and wildlife habitat on Lake George. The FWC started this program back in 2020. They planted over 110 acres of eel-grass in the lake. The lake had lost a lot of it’s eel-grass due to hur- ricane Irma.

Please be careful if you’re fishin’ along the shoreline and make sure you see the fenced- in areas where the eel-grass is growin’. They have reflective tape on top of the poles for night-time navigation.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ and have a great week.

Tip of the week: Get on the water early.

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!