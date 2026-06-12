Former mayor subpoenaed for deposition in Anderson residency lawsuit 

Former Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson is scheduled to be deposed next week in the lawsuit challenging City Commissioner Nadia Anderson’s residency, according to court records.

Nelson is scheduled to be questioned under oath at 1:30 p.m. June 16 at McLeod Law Firm in Apopka. Anderson is scheduled to be deposed at 9:30 a.m. the same day.

The lawsuit, filed by Apopka resident William J. McLeod, asks the court to determine whether Anderson met the city of Apopka’s residency requirements before her March 2024 election and whether she has maintained residency within city limits while serving in office.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

Court records show Nelson was subpoenaed and personally served May 25.

Anderson declined an interview request. Her attorney, Phil Kaprow, told The Apopka Chief that the residency allegations are without merit.

“[Her position on the claims is that] the claims are unfounded, that she’s established a residency, and that the city clerk validated the residency claims, and this is nothing more than political theater,” Kaprow said.

Kaprow said he expects Anderson to comply with the deposition notice. He also said no objections to the plaintiff’s document requests had been filed.

“There’s nothing been filed,” he said. “Not at the time.”

Reached by phone Thursday, Nelson said he intends to appear for the deposition. Asked what information he expects to provide, Nelson replied, “Not much.” He described the litigation as “a political witch hunt.”

“I’m not even sure why I got subpoenaed,” he said.

As part of the deposition notice, the plaintiff has requested records related to rent, mortgage, utility and internet payments associated with properties on Valmont Lane, Harrier Court and Falconhill Drive.

McLeod’s attorney, Raymond McLeod, declined to discuss specific questions planned for the depositions or why Nelson was subpoenaed.

“That’s something I won’t put out there,” McLeod said.

Asked why Nelson was called as a witness, McLeod responded, “He’ll find out on Tuesday afternoon.”

McLeod said the lawsuit seeks to establish Anderson’s residency, which he said is determined by “where you sleep at night with family.”

The case remains pending in Orange County Circuit Court.