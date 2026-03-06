Former Apopka High teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student

The Apopka Police Department arrested former Apopka High School teacher Gadiel Rivera-Nieves Tuesday, charging him with sexual battery of a former student.

“School administration was made aware of a former employee currently working at Mater Academy Charter School, who has been arrested,” Orange County Public Schools spokesperson Michael Ollendorff said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “This individual has not been employed at Apopka High School since 2024. The District’s Office of Professional Standards has been notified and is assisting law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”

According to Officer Genessis Barona’s Jan. 28 report, the victim said he met Nieves when he served as the victim’s environmental science teacher during freshman year, when Nieves was approximately 25 years old. Nieves and the victim shared an interest in video games and sports, later communicating on Snapchat outside of school.

“The Victim said through conversation on Snapchat, Gadiel began sending images of himself in various states, eventually including images depicting full nudity,” Barona said. “The Victim stated that he also sent images of himself in return.”

The former student also said that he and Gadiel engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex multiple times at several locations, including the victim’s residence, Nieves’ residence, and Nieves’ classroom, according to the police report.

Although the victim says he did not receive any verbal or physical threats, he believes he was manipulated, citing Nieves’ encouragement of isolation.

“The Victim said that Gadiel provided gifts during their relationship, including PlayStation games, food, a laptop, and scholarships that were received and eventually used,” Barona said.

The student said the relationship lasted for almost four years, from August 18, 2019, to May 27, 2023.

“The Victim advised that shortly after the relationship ended, an incident occurred at [redacted] in which paint thinner was thrown on his vehicle, and nails were placed in his tires,” Barona said. “The Victim stated he does not know who was responsible for this incident; however, he advised that a police report was completed at that time, and believed Gadiel was the one who was responsible, as he was aware of where the Victim would park [redacted].”

Nieves did not respond to a request for comment.

The Apopka Police Department encourages other potential victims or those with more information to call the APD at 407-703-1757.