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Foliage Sertoma sponsors Apopka Serves and Lifeboat Project

Sarah Merly

April 8, 2026 | 10:41 am
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From left to right: Chad Creech from the Apopka Serves Foundation, Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka president Eric Mock, The Lifeboat Project's Emese Asztalos, and Piros Pazaurek of The Lifeboat Project.
From left to right: Chad Creech from the Apopka Serves Foundation, Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka president Eric Mock, The Lifeboat Project's Emese Asztalos, and Piros Pazaurek of The Lifeboat Project.

Courtesy of Bev Winesburgh

Key Points

  • Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka donated $1,250 to two local charities at its Tuesday meeting.
  • The club gave $1,000 to The Lifeboat Project and $250 to the Apopka Serves Foundation to support their programs.
  • Nominations for Foliage Sertoma's 2026 Service to Mankind Honoree are open through April 10, with an awards dinner on April 28.

The Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka donated a total of $1,250 to two local charities at its Tuesday meeting.  

Foliage Sertoma donated $1,000 to The Lifeboat Project, a local nonprofit supporting survivors of human trafficking. The Apopka Serves Foundation received the other $250, continuing Foliage Sertoma’s partnership with the nonprofit’s various programs. 

“Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka’s mission is to be a service to mankind, and we believe giving to The Lifeboat Project helps meet their needs and honors our mission,” said Foliage Sertoma president Eric Mock in a text message to The Apopka Chief. “Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka is [also] proud to work alongside and offer a small financial gift to Apopka Serves Foundation.” 

Foliage Sertoma’s nomination period for its 2026 Service to Mankind Honoree remains open through April 10. Those wishing to submit a nomination may find the form at foliagesertoma.org/forms/. Foliage Sertoma will honor selected individuals at an April 28 community dinner at the Fran Carlton Center.

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

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