Foliage Sertoma sponsors Apopka Serves and Lifeboat Project

The Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka donated a total of $1,250 to two local charities at its Tuesday meeting.

Foliage Sertoma donated $1,000 to The Lifeboat Project, a local nonprofit supporting survivors of human trafficking. The Apopka Serves Foundation received the other $250, continuing Foliage Sertoma’s partnership with the nonprofit’s various programs.

“Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka’s mission is to be a service to mankind, and we believe giving to The Lifeboat Project helps meet their needs and honors our mission,” said Foliage Sertoma president Eric Mock in a text message to The Apopka Chief. “Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka is [also] proud to work alongside and offer a small financial gift to Apopka Serves Foundation.”

Foliage Sertoma’s nomination period for its 2026 Service to Mankind Honoree remains open through April 10. Those wishing to submit a nomination may find the form at foliagesertoma.org/forms/. Foliage Sertoma will honor selected individuals at an April 28 community dinner at the Fran Carlton Center.