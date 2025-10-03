Florida Institute of Dermatology hosts ribbon cutting for Apopka location

The Florida Institute of Dermatology celebrated its new location in Apopka with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

“We’re so excited to have them right here in downtown Apopka, right behind the old Denny’s, and [we] just can’t wait to see the services they’re going to provide the members here of the Apopka community,” Mayor Bryan Nelson said.

The Florida Institute of Dermatology offers treatments for conditions such as skin cancer and acne, in addition to providing cosmetic procedures. Founded by Dr. Michael Wangia, who now serves as medical director, the Florida Institue of Dermatology also operates locations in Winter Garden and The Villages.

According to Mangia’s wife and director of operations, Morgan Wangia, the Florida Institute of Dermatology previously operated from a suite at 201 N. Park Avenue. Its new location at 211 Edgewood Drive allowed the practice to operate out of its own building, which the institute renovated for two years.

Michael Mangia said he had asked physician assistant Eric Michaelis-Woodard to find a space in Apopka. One of Woodard’s patients found the current building.

“I saw the space, and I was like, ‘This is incredible,’” Michael Mangia said.

After thanking his wife for “the countless hours” of work and “dealing with general contractors,” Mangia credited Florida “Flo” Nelson for being one of the Apopka location’s most enthusiastic patients and supporters.

“Years ago, Mrs. Nelson said, ‘They’re coming to Apopka,’” guest Beverly “Bev” Winesburgh said at the ceremony. “So she’s had us all waiting.”

Michael Mangia also thanked God for the new location.

“His grace and guidance really has made it possible for us to really reach this point in opening this office,” he said. “It’s God’s timing.”

The Florida Institute of Dermatology is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.