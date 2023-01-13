Fishin’ is picking up in Central Florida lakes and rivers

Hello Folks,

We have some cooler weather headed our way this weekend so the fishin’ might slow down for a day or two. Once the weather settles, the fishin’ should pick right back up. The speck fishin’ is doin’ good right now and folks are gettin’ on the water and catchin’ some nice stringers.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that lots of folks are catchin’ specks in Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe. My neighbor John and his nephew Chet have been catchin’ some nice specks in Lake Monroe as well. They caught 28 specks last week and kept 22 big ‘uns. They caught most of their specks on jigs. The best colors were blue, silver, and white.

The bass fishin’ has been hit or miss lately. It’s that time of the year when lots of tournaments are comin’ to Florida to fish. There will be tournaments on the Harris Chain, the Kissimmee Chain, and Lake Okeechobee. The Xtreme Bass Series held its first tournament on John’s Lake. There were 21 boats in the field and Andrew Hall won with five bass that hit the scales at a total of 25.79 lbs. He also had a 7.09 pounder to anchor his five bass. The biggest bass in the tournament was a 7.63 pounder.

This comin’ weekend, ABA will hold its tournament on Saturday, January 14, on the Harris Chain out of Hickory Point ramp. Then, on Sunday, January 15, Xtreme Bass Series will hold its tournament on the Kissimmee Chain out of Camp Mack. MLF/BFL will hold its tournament at Clewiston on Lake Okeechobee this weekend. So, as you can see, we have lots of folks comin’ to fish in Florida.

If you want to go fishin’ over the weekend, make sure you have a place to launch your boat and park your trailer. It could be crowded at the ramp. Speakin’ of ramps, the R.D. Keene ramp on the Butler Chain is still closed due to high water. I talked to the folks at Orange County Parks and Recreation and they told me that they didn’t know when the ramp would open again to the public. I’ll keep checkin’ with them and keep you up to date.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to go fishin’ over the weekend and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week specks are bitin’.

Save a few and good luck!