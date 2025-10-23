Fishin’ is pickin’ up in our area as weather cools

By Jim Keck

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone is havin’ a great week and hopefully you got to go fishin’ over the weekend.

There were a lotta folks on the water recently, and some of ‘em were catchin’ fish! The bluegills and shellcrackers are still bitin’ in Lake Kissimmee. Folks are startin’ to catch some specks on the lake, as well. The specks are still in deep water and folks are driftin’ with minners in the deeper parts of the lake to catch ‘em.

The fishin’ on Lake Kissimmee is startin’ to pick up. Some nice size bass are bein’ caught around the submerged hydrilla and eel grass on shiners.

The bass are bitin’ real good on the Headwaters Lake in Palm Bay. Some big bass are still bein’ caught on shiners and the artificial baits are good, too. Most folks are catchin’em on chatter baits and plastic worms.

The bass fishin’ is still a little slow on Johns Lake. The Wednesday Night Shootout had 11 boats fishin’ last week. Congrats to the team of Matt Holben and Uby Rosell with three bass that hit the scales at 11.250 pounds.

They also had big bass of the night that weighed in at 5.1125 pounds. Hopefully, with some cooler weather headed our way, it’ll start coolin’ the water down. I think once that happens, the bass are gonna start bitin’ a little better.

Folks are still catchin’ some specks up around Highlands Fish Camp and Lake Woodruff. Folks are catchin’ some specks in the St. John’s River in that same area. Some folks are driftin’ with jigs tipped with a minner, but most of the specks are bein’ caught on minners fished under a cork.

Central Florida Miller’s Marine Bass Anglers held their monthly bass tournament on West Lake Toho this past weekend. Congrats to the team of Chip Dover and his partner Joey Bloom who brought five fish to the scales that weighed in at 19.78 pounds. Big bass of the tournament was caught by the team of Bob Bostdorf and Mike Groversteen. Their big bass hit the scales at 7.84 pounds. Bob and Mike finished in second place. There were 21 boats in that tournament. Those are some nice stringers of bass for this time of the year.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain is still about the same. You can catch a lot of keeper size bass fishin’ along the shoreline at first light. Once the sun gets up, try movin’ to deeper water and fish the submerged pepper grass patches. You’ll do best by fishin’ chatter baits and plastic worms around those areas. Some folks are catchin’ bass on swim jigs, too.

A fishin’ buddy of mine caught some bass fishin’ in the Maitland Chain. He caught around 10 bass fishin’ the submerged hydrilla beds on a spinner bait.

Well folks, it seems that fishin’ is pickin’ up some, and I’m sure once we get some steady days of cooler temperatures, the specks and bass will really start bitin’ good.

I hope to get in some fishin’ this weekend myself. I hope y’all have a great week, and I’d like to see you on the water soon.

Tip of the week: Go catch some fish!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!