Fish in Apopka area lakes are biting! 

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone had a great weekend, and, hope- fully, you got a chance to do some fishin’. We have some rain comin’ in this week, so dependin’ on the weather, you might have to dodge a few raindrops when you go fishin’.

The Harris Chain was showin’ out this past week- end. Congrats to Steve Bishop and Matt Gee on their win with a five bass limit that hit the scales at 20.54 pounds.

There was another tournament on the Harris Chain this past weekend where the Florida Bass League held their tournament. The winnin’ team of Dylan Trevarthen and Chandler Cornelius hit the scales with five bass that weighed in at 19.97 pounds. They also caught a tagged bass that weighed 7.57 pounds. Congrats, guys, on a great win.

Folks have been catchin’

some nice bass on the Winter Haven Chain, as well. The Headwaters was still producin’ nice stringers of bass this past week. Folks have been goin’ out with guides on four- hour trips and catchin’ 30 to 40 bass each trip. So, if you want to catch a mess of bass, you might want to plan a trip to the Headwaters real soon.

I got some good reports from the guys fishin’ for panfish on Lake Kissimmee. They’re catchin’ limits of panfish on red worms and grass-shrimp in the pads. One report I got was that some folks’re catchin’ their limits by 9a.m.

If you want to get in on the pan-fishin’ in Lake Kissimmee, you might want to consider makin’ a trip down there, and just go catch your limit. You’re allowed to catch 50 bluegills or shellcrackers per angler. If you decide to go down there, take the family, especially if you have little’uns. They’ll have a blast catchin’ panfish, and you’ll stay busy baitin’ their hooks for ‘em.

The bass fishin’ is still pretty good on the Butler Chain. You’ll be able to catch a lotta keeper-size bass. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on plastic worms and

slow-sinkin Senko type baits. Keep an eye out for schoolers. They’ll come up and bust on the bait-fish, and you need to be ready with your favorite lipless crank-bait.

The fishin’ on West Lake Toho has been really hot this summer. Folks’re catchin 10 to 20 bass per trip. One angler reports that he and his clients caught 51 bass in just three hours. Most of ‘em were caught on shiners, and a few were caught on flukes.

This week, July 15 thru July 18th, is ICAST week at the Orange County Convention Center. ICAST is the largest Sport Fishing trade

show which is held once per year. Unfortunately, the show is not open to the public. This show highlights the new products that are introduced to the fishin’ community. There will be new products from rods and reels to outboard motors and anything in between.

Well, that’s it for this week. Please be careful with all the rain they’re expectin’ this week. The last thing you want to do is get caught in a bad storm while you are out fishin’.

Tip of the week: Lots of rain.

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!