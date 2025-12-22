Fifth Street to host third annual New Year’s Eve ball drop

Apopka’s third annual New Year’s Eve ball drop is headed to downtown Apopka, with festivities starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

“This will actually be the first year that it’s been hosted on Fifth Street, so everybody’s really excited,” Ella Duke, co-owner of Propagate Social House and Hall’s on 5th, said.

Apopka’s New Year’s Eve ball drop originated at Hurricane Grill & Wings at 2209 E. Semoran Boulevard. Although the ball drop location has changed, the restaurant will still host a Caribbean-themed New Year’s Eve party starting at 7 p.m.

“They [the city of Apopka] have done the ball drop at the other location for the past two years, and I think they just wanted to host it elsewhere and kind of spread the love, which is always very cool,” Duke said.

Both of Duke’s restaurants will provide dinner for partygoers, in addition to Odd Guys Brewing and food truck Pernilicious, which sells Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico-inspired fare.

Before the clock strikes 12, guests may also listen to DJ 407 and join Central Florida Tang Soo Do for a board-breaking demonstration, according to a Propagate Facebook post. Apopka Murals founder Luis Rivera said artist This 1 (@this.1) will paint this year’s interactive New Year’s Eve installation.

“What we’re really excited about is the live music, because After 5 is playing,” Duke said. “Their most recent show was at Judson’s Live, which is the jazz club in the Dr. Phillips Center. So it’sgonna be a real treat — these guys are amazing.”

Apopka High School’s engineering students will provide this year’s ball, as per tradition.