FDOT announces road closure of Main Street/U.S. 441 at Park Avenue in Apopka

Starting Monday night, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will close U.S. 441/Main Street (Orange Blossom Trail) at Park Avenue in downtown Apopka to complete signalization improvements at the intersection.

From Monday, Feb. 9, to Thursday, Feb. 12, the roadway will close every night as early as 10 p.m. and continue to 6 a.m. the next morning. Between these hours, detours will be in place.

Eastbound motorists on U.S. 441/Main Street wanting to continue east will be directed to turn left onto Central Avenue, right onto Third Street, and right onto Forest Avenue to rejoin U.S. 441. An alternate eastbound detour will take drivers right onto Central Avenue, left onto Fifth Street, and left onto Forest Avenue.

Westbound motorists will be guided right onto Forest Avenue, left onto Third Street, and left onto Central Avenue to continue west on U.S. 441. Another westbound route would take drivers left onto Forest Avenue, right onto Fifth Street, and right on Central Avenue.

Detour signage will be set up in the area.

FDOT advises drivers to be careful and stay alert while traveling through the construction zone, according to a press release.

The signalization improvement was previously scheduled for Jan. 18 through Jan. 22 before the FDOT postponed the project. FDOT did not communicate a reason for the postponement.