FDOT postpones intersection improvements, closure in downtown Apopka 

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced Friday that it is postponing an intersection closure in downtown Apopka because the traffic signalization improvements will not be conducted next week.

“FDOT will send an update when the work has been rescheduled,” a Friday email from the FDOT to the city of Apopka stated.

Previously, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) planned to close the U.S. 441/Main Street (Orange Blossom Trail)/Park Avenue intersection 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Jan. 18 to 22 to complete signalization improvements.

Between those closed hours, detours would have been in place with signage indicating the detour routes for eastbound and westbound motorists on U.S. 441/Main Street.

FDOT did not communicate a reason for the postponement of the work.