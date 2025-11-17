Family First Health hosts grand opening in Apopka

Family First Health hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its new location at 333 W. Main Street.

“Huge thanks to the Apopka Chamber of Commerce for all their support, and to everyone who came out to share in this special moment with us,” Family First said in a Nov. 13 Facebook post. “From the kind words to the smiling faces — we felt the love from our community. This is just the beginning, and we’re so grateful to be part of a city that believes in health, healing, and family first.”

While also accepting insurance, Family First provides direct primary care to the Apopka community. Services include IV therapy, physicals, screenings and more, according to the Family First website.

Kristen Roberts initially founded Family First as a telehealth practice in July 2024, the day after she was laid off from her position as a certified family nurse practitioner at a large health care company.

“They decided to just cut their patients — almost a third of them,” Roberts said in a phone interview with The Apopka Chief. “They let go of providers, and they left a lot of people without care.”

Kristen started working from home after buying a new computer, then transitioned to a one-patient room in an imaging center. She bought the present property late last year.

“It was all God’s idea, because this is something that was way bigger than me,” Roberts said. “But whenever he calls you to do something, you just follow. So it’sa big faith move for me, but He also knows I never would have left my job.”

Roberts said she sees her practice as an “outreach to the community,” especially those without insurance. According to a July 29 Facebook post, Family First’s $65/month membership program provides free lab draws, discounted visits, access to telehealth and more.

“If you don’t have insurance, we’re here,” Jason Roberts, Kristen Roberts’ husband, said at the ceremony. “If you do have insurance, we’re here. We’re trying to make this stuff affordable.”