Fall Little League season gets underway

Vinnie Cammarano

October 9, 2025 | 8:00 am
Little Leaguers say "Good Game!"
Vinnie Cammarano

Opening day of Apopka Little League fall ball brought energy and excitement to the Northwest Recreation Complex on Saturday, where families filled the stands to cheer on the young players taking the field for the first games of the season. The complex’s 12 baseball and softball fields were packed with action as 34 teams across six age divisions began their 2025 campaign, featuring more than 360 kids from the community. 

Gary Odom, Apopka Little League president, considers the day as one of the most rewarding moments of the year.  

“It’s the biggest day, the one day I look for,” he said. “You stand out there and look back at the group, every team and player is here. Getting all these kids in great uniforms and coaches excited to get them advancing in the sport, it’s amazing. The kids are what it’s all about.” 

The fall ball season runs through November at the Northwest Recreation Complex. 

Below are a few snapshots from the day.

The Leagues Littlest Catcher
Little Leaguer moving like Sonic the Hedgehog
Little Leaguer lives for the ground ball
Little Leaguer preparing for a thunderous swing
Sneaky little leaguer on the move to third base
Little Leaguer happily on his way to the promise land, home base
