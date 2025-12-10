Errol Plaza Winn-Dixie to close, convert to ALDI

The Winn-Dixie grocery store in Errol Plaza is set to close in early March, according to a statement from parent company Southeastern Grocers.

“We can confirm the Winn-Dixie grocery store located at 1565 W. Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka will close in early March to convert to ALDI,” said Meredith Hurley, senior director of communications and community for Southeastern Grocers. “The adjacent Winn-Dixie Beer, Wine & Spirits store will remain open.”

Winn-Dixie team members received advance notice of the closing.

“Associates will have the first opportunity to apply for roles at the newly converted ALDI store or may choose to continue their careers with Winn-Dixie at another location,” Hurley said.

ALDI purchased Southeastern Grocers in March 2024.

“In addition to organic growth through new store openings, a significant number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets will convert to the ALDI format over the next several years,” a March 7, 2024, ALDI press release said. “ALDI anticipates that approximately 50 stores will begin the conversion process during the latter half of 2024, with the majority of these stores reopening as ALDI in 2025.”

Even after private investors announced their purchase of Southeastern Grocers from ALDI in February, ALDI still intended to complete its conversion plans, which included reopening an estimated 220 Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarket stores as ALDI’s by the end of 2027.

“ALDI and SEG leadership will continue to work together closely to ensure a smooth transition, with dedicated leaders overseeing the store conversion and hiring process,” a Feb. 7 press release from Southeastern Grocers said. “SEG will continue to operate the remaining stores identified for conversion in the normal course of business, with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, up to and until each respective store is closed for conversion.”

Apopka resident Lucius Rackard-Williams shared the news of Winn-Dixie’s upcoming closure in a one-sentence Facebook post Tuesday. Community members then took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Aldis having control of 436 thru 414 all the way thru to Lake County is smart,” user Alfonso Bogie Villarroel said.

Group members praised ALDI’s comparatively low prices, while others said they would miss Winn-Dixie.

The Errol Plaza Winn-Dixie is open 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.