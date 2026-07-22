Dunkin’ Donuts to celebrate National Drive-Thru Day with giveaways

Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts
Key Points
- Dunkin' Donuts will celebrate National Drive-Thru Day on Friday with giveaways starting at 5 a.m. at its Apopka location at 212 E. Main St.
- The first 99 drive-thru guests on Friday will receive a $5 gift card, and the 100th guest will win free coffee for a year.
- Additional Orange County locations in Altamonte Springs and Orlando will also offer giveaways and bonus points for Dunkin' Rewards members.
Apopka’s Dunkin’ Donuts location will celebrate National Drive-Thru Day with giveaways on Friday at 212 E. Main St.
Beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Dunkin’s first 99 drive-thru guests will each receive a $5 gift card, and the 100th guest will win free coffee for one year. The celebration will continue Saturday, which Dunkin’ calls Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Day, for Dunkin’ Rewards members, who will earn 100 bonus points on qualifying drive-thru orders.
In a Monday news release, Dunkin’ said the following Orange County locations will also offer the giveaways and bonus points:
- 946 W. State Road 436, Altamonte Springs (giveaway begins at midnight on Friday)
- 2000 S. Orange Ave., Orlando (giveaway begins at midnight on Friday)
- 12173 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando (giveaway begins at 5 a.m. Friday)