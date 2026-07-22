Dunkin’ Donuts to celebrate National Drive-Thru Day with giveaways

Apopka’s Dunkin’ Donuts location will celebrate National Drive-Thru Day with giveaways on Friday at 212 E. Main St.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Dunkin’s first 99 drive-thru guests will each receive a $5 gift card, and the 100th guest will win free coffee for one year. The celebration will continue Saturday, which Dunkin’ calls Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Day, for Dunkin’ Rewards members, who will earn 100 bonus points on qualifying drive-thru orders.

In a Monday news release, Dunkin’ said the following Orange County locations will also offer the giveaways and bonus points:

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