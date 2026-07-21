DRC to review Kelly Park land use changes, 502-home subdivision for Paulucci Acres

Courtesy of the city of Apopka

The Development Review Committee will consider two proposed mixed-use future land use amendments along with plans for several residential and industrial projects, including the 502-lot Paulucci Acres subdivision.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Apopka City Hall Commission Chambers.

One of the applications concerns Twin Fountains Commercial at 4849 Plymouth Sorrento Road. Luke Classon of 1828 Engineering submitted it on behalf of property owner Effie Road Holdings LLC.

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The first submittal proposes changing the property’s future land use designation to Mixed Use.

The committee also will review the first submittal of a future land use amendment for Kelly Park South at 4481 W. Kelly Park Road.

The application proposes changing the property from Residential Suburban to Mixed Use. The owners are KP South Land Investments LLC and Haris KP South Land Investments LLC, and Mike Galvin is the applicant.

Several residential projects also are on the agenda. Among the projects is Paulucci Acres Pods 1A/B and 4. Classon submitted the major development plan on behalf of Paulucci Acres LLC.

The fourth submittal calls for a residential subdivision containing 502 single-family lots at 2213 Vick Road and nearby property along Vick and West Ponkan roads.

The committee also will receive the third submittal of the Chandler Row plat, formerly known as INB Homes. The proposal calls for a 240-lot residential development at 4648 Chandler Road. Brian Ashby of Kimley-Horn and Associates is the applicant on behalf of MRP HNHB LLC.

Industrial proposals round out the agenda including the first submittal of the Karuna annexation application for property at 2525 Clarcona Road. Kathryn Johnston of Lowndes Law submitted the application on behalf of Karuna Buildings LLC for the proposed a warehouse.

The committee will review a special exception request for Hogshead Industrial at 4212 Hogshead Road. The request would allow outdoor storage as a principal use on the property.

A second submittal of a major development plan proposes a 30,000-square-foot warehouse at 3716 Hogshead Road.

The agenda also includes the second submittal of the Sheeler Park construction site plan, which proposes a 109-lot subdivision at 1920 Sheeler Ave.