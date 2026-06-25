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DRC forwards Cold-Link Logistics expansion plans to Planning Commission 

Teresa Sargeant

June 25, 2026 | 3:30 pm
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Cold-Link Logistics, located at 2560 W. Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka, is seeking approval to expand its existing cold-storage operation with a proposed 168,180-square-foot building. 
Cold-Link Logistics, located at 2560 W. Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka, is seeking approval to expand its existing cold-storage operation with a proposed 168,180-square-foot building. 

Teresa Sargeant

Key Points

  • The Development Review Committee forwarded expansion plans for Apopka Cold Storage along U.S. Highway 441 to the Planning Commission.
  • The proposal includes constructing a 168,180-square-foot building on a 27.7-acre site with existing warehouses and loading facilities.
  • No additional comments were made by city departments, and the plan advanced without public objection to the next review stage.

The Development Review Committee (DRC) forwarded plans Wednesday for a proposed expansion of the Apopka Cold Storage facility along U.S. Highway 441, the only item on the committee’s agenda. 

The committee reviewed a revised major development plan for Apopka Cold Storage, operated by Cold-Link Logistics and located at 2560 W. Orange Blossom Trail.  

On behalf of MG88 Central Florida Cold Storage II LLC, Kimley-Horn submitted the proposal, which calls for the construction of a 168,180-square-foot building to expand the existing cold-storage operation. 

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According to application materials, the approximately 27.7-acre site contains several existing warehouse buildings and loading facilities and would also include a new pump building and associated site improvements. 

During the meeting, city planner Jun Sohn said comments had been provided to the applicant and asked whether the applicant had any questions regarding those comments. 

Representatives from the Police Department, Public Services, Fire Department and Building Division each reported having no additional comments on the application. 

With no further staff discussion and no public comment, planning staff recommended forwarding the item to the Planning Commission. The committee agreed, advancing the proposal to the next stage of the review process. 

Author

  • Teresa Sargeant has been with The Apopka Chief for over 10 years.

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