Demings officially announces gubernatorial run 

It’s official: Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings has announced his campaign for governor of Florida, running on a platform of confronting rising costs, bringing back responsible leadership, unifying Floridians and improving statewide public safety.

On Oct. 31, Demings filed to run for the state’s highest office with the state Division of Elections but initially made no public acknowledgement of the move. He will officially announce his campaign at a Thursday event at the Rosen Centre on International Drive.

In a Thursday statement ahead of the launch event, Demings said families are struggling to keep up with rising costs of necessary expenses.

“Our state has become more expensive and less fair for everyone, all while power is being stripped away from local communities that know their residents best,” he said. “Florida needs a change. We need a different type of governor who puts delivering results before grabbing headlines and petty political fights. As a local leader, I’ve seen firsthand what families are up against, and I’ve spent my career protecting communities and making government work for them, not for special interests. I’m running for governor to continue putting Florida families first, restore accountability, and make our state safe and affordable again.”

Demings said in his statement that, as governor, he would concentrate on holding insurance companies accountable, expanding Medicaid to more Floridians, and seeking ways to lower energy costs. He said in his statement that he will safeguard the environment and water supply and make sure veterans and military families get support for serving the United States.

An Orlando native, Demings became the first African American police chief for the city of Orlando, then the first African American Orange County Sheriff. He is currently serving his second term as Orange County mayor, having been first elected in 2018 and then re-elected in 2022.

Demings is married to former Congresswoman Val Demings, and the couple has three sons and five grandchildren.

In the Democratic primary, Demings will be up against former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, a Democrat who left the Republican Party during the first Trump administration. In a Wednesday interview with Orlando’s Fox 35, Jolly said he does not plan to talk much about Demings.

“He’s had a wonderful career in public service,” Jolly said. “I think he is suggesting to voters he has more to offer. That’s a conversation between him and voters.”

On the Republican side, former House Speaker Paul Renner and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds are already campaigning to replace term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The primary gubernatorial election is Aug. 18, 2026, with the general election to follow Nov. 3.