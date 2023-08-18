Time to kick start Darter Flight Tuesday for this new school year at Apopka High School! A veteran teacher was selected as the first recipient, someone who has given so much over the past few decades to the school. Now back again after retirement, continuing her second tour of duty at AHS, is Mrs. Sue Beechum, pictured here with Dewey and Daisy Darter, Student Government Association (SGA) President Maiyah Saunderson and Vice President Taryn Buggs. The Apopka High School SGA hopes that Mrs. Beechum enjoys her family-size bag of Hershey Huggs and Kisses, and her Darter Flight certificate.