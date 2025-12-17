Crave BBQ to open at Hall’s on Fifth

Crave BBQ will soon replace the Butcher’s Nook vendor at Hall’s on Fifth, since the latter vendor’s lease expired.

“Crave at Rock Springs is leveling up and rebranding into CRAVE BBQ at Halls on 5th!” Crave said in a Facebook post Monday. “We’re bringing the real deal, no-shortcuts, melt-your-soul BBQ back home where it belongs.”

According to Ella Duke, co-owner of Hall’s on Fifth, an official opening date has not yet been determined, but she is grateful for the new vendor.

“We’re excited to welcome Crave and to once again have a brick-and-mortar BBQ concept in downtown Apopka,” Duke said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “We can’t wait to see what Chef Rob brings to the food hall and the community.”

Crave has not yet released its new menu.

The restaurant formerly operated as Crave at Rock Springs, offering a variety of sandwiches, salads and more. Crave formally announced the closure of its Rock Springs Road location in an April 24 Facebook post.

“As the door closes on this chapter of our time with you, we will always be appreciative of the unwavering support you have shown us,” Crave said. “This is NOT a goodbye, this is a see you again soon!”

According to its Facebook page, Crave began offering its bread pudding with toffee sauce at Propagate Social House in July. It would later serve BBQ 5-8 p.m. Mondays at Propagate and sell BBQ favorites at the Market on Fifth, offering pulled pork, baby back ribs and more.

Duke said Crave BBQ will no longer serve BBQ at Propagate or at a Market on Fifth pop-up location when Crave opens at Hall’s. She also said Crave’s opening will complement the food hall’s renovations well.

“We’re also in the process of upgrading our back patio to feature a new green space designed for experiences like movies on the lawn, fitness classes and more,” Duke said. “We’re looking forward to those gatherings being complemented by the delicious smell of BBQ from the lawn.”

Butcher’s Nook, a cuts and deli shop, will still operate its location in Mount Dora, according to a Monday Facebook post.

“We’re incredibly grateful for everyone who supported us at Hall on 5th, and even more thankful for the community that continues to stand behind us,” the post said. “This isn’t a goodbye — just a shift.”

Hall’s on Fifth is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tue.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. at 15 E 5th Street.