Council, citizens debate naming policy 

The Apopka City Council voted 5-0 on Wednesday to consider naming the new inclusive playground at the Northwest Recreation Complex in honor of Vietnam veteran James Roger Griffin, following a public discussion about the city’s lack of a formal policy for naming parks, streets and public facilities.

The Wednesday meeting wasn’t the first time former City Commissioner Bill Arrowsmith submitted Griffin’s name and background for consideration. Arrowsmith brought forth Griffin’s name at council meetings two weeks prior, on Jan. 7, and on Dec. 3, 2025.

Griffin, who is from Plymouth and graduated from Apopka Memorial High School, entered the Marine Corps Reserves during his high school senior year. He died at age 20 on Sept. 16, 1966; his final resting place is at Highland Memory Gardens in Forest City. At the time of his death, Griffin was on an assault from helicopter carrier USS Iwojima.

During council discussion, some commissioners said they were not opposed to naming the playground but were concerned that the city does not have a standardized process for honoring individuals. The all-inclusive playground, which had its grand opening in October, was created to be accessible for children of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez said she had received feedback from residents asking that park naming be opened up to broader community input rather than decided case-by-case.

Commissioner Nick Nesta echoed that concern, saying the city needs a formal, transparent process so residents understand how names are proposed, reviewed and approved.

“I think the conversation that was brought up previously, I think a few meetings [ago], is that I don’t think it’s anti-naming,” Nesta said. “It’s — let’s create a standardized process as we move forward, I think is the goal here.”

During public comment, speakers said the city needs clear guidelines to ensure decisions are not reactive or political, noting that there are other veterans and first responders who served the community and should be honored through a consistent process, including firefighter Austin Duran, who died in the line of duty in 2022.

“We should be discussing how we treat that, because in speaking to [Duran’s] parents, they still don’t have any closure,” resident Albert McKimmie said. “If we can’t provide closure for a family who lost a son to the city of Apopka, then that’s, in my opinion, is what we should be looking at early on, and procedures and how to do that is something that needs to be set in stone.”

Arrowsmith told the council he was disappointed by how the issue had become politicized. He said Griffin, as a veteran, had served the community well and deserved recognition.

“I want you all to do your process, get your procedure straightened out, and possibly somebody else can recommend it that is not as politicized as I am,” Arrowsmith said.