Competency case against man accused of threatening Nelson continued to July 30 

An Orange County judge has scheduled another competency status hearing for an Apopka man accused of threatening to kill former Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson after proceedings were continued while the court awaits additional information related to his competency.

In an email obtained by The Apopka Chief, Priscilla McLaughlin, a victim advocate with the Office of the State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit, said another competency status hearing for Hector Raul Cartagena has been scheduled for 9 a.m. July 30 in Courtroom 12-D.

“We are still waiting for the results of the report,” McLaughlin wrote.

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The July 30 hearing will follow a June 25 competency status hearing at the Orange County Courthouse. During a previous competency hearing on May 21, a second evaluation of Cartagena was requested after an initial evaluation found him incompetent, according to an earlier email from McLaughlin.

Cartagena was present at the May 21 hearing, but was absent from the June 25 one.

Cartagena, 64, was arrested in February after investigators alleged he made social media threats to kill Nelson. Court and jail records show he faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm, aggravated stalking with a credible threat, intimidation or threats against an elected official, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

According to previously released police reports, investigators also alleged Cartagena made threats against members of a local church congregation in the days leading up to his arrest. Police said the church hired an off-duty Apopka police officer to provide security during a service following the alleged threats.