Community Sports Day brings Apopka together

More than 250 Apopkans filled Alonzo Williams Park on Saturday as children, parents, police officers and community organizations came together for the inaugural Apopka Community Sports Day, an event centered on building relationships through athletics and community engagement.

Hosted by Re-Imagine Communities in partnership with the Apopka Police Department, the free event transformed the park into a gathering place where friendly competition, local businesses and community resources all shared the spotlight. From kickball and flag football to free backpacks and local vendors, the day reflected one common goal –– bringing Apopka together.

Vinnie Cammarano Apopka Police Department booth holds free backpacks for the kids going back to school.

“We’re so deeply rooted in our sports, and as I grew up here It was something that was a staple in our community.” Mayor Nick Nesta said. “Friday nights, you were going to the high school to watch football, and that’s what the community did. It really is what brings people together, regardless of background or anything. That’s what’s huge: is that this creates community, and that’s what creates the strong city that we live in, and that’s why people come to Apopka.”

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Families spent the afternoon rotating between activities while music filled the park. Children lined up to play games in the Supreme Party Machine truck, while volunteers served free snow cones and local food vendors kept attendees fed throughout the event.

The biggest attractions came on the athletic fields, where community members and Apopka police officers competed in a spirited kickball game. Team Polo claimed the opening victory over the police crew before children and adults joined together for several flag football games, creating exactly the type of interaction organizers hoped to encourage.

Mel Bolden guides and instructs a young competitor on where to run next in kickball.

The Apopka Police Department also distributed free backpacks and bicycle helmets throughout the afternoon, while Mayor Nick Nesta, Police Chief Dr. Lovetta Quinn-Henry and members of the department handed out gift cards randomly and during a free-throw contest. Participants who knocked down two free throws walked away with prizes as families cheered them on from the sidelines.

For Shaunte Jemison, president and CEO of Re-Imagine Communities, the day represented much more than sports.

“It’s getting the kids out here, getting them off their computers and just showing them the Apopka pride,” Jemison said. “We are really big on sports here in Apopka. The kids love sports here, and it’s just a way to bring everybody together.”

Jemison said the idea behind Community Sports Day was to create an event that belonged to the entire city, not just one organization.

“To keep getting the word out and getting more of our community partners,” she said. “This is not a Re-Imagine thing. This is a community thing. We want other community organizations to come out. We want them to be a part of it. We want to promote what they’re doing. We don’t want it to just be about one person. We want to bring all the resources to our community.”

Vinnie Cammarano Apopka Police Department gives out free bike helmets to the youth and helps make them fit.

That communitywide approach was reflected throughout the park.

AdventHealth served as a key sponsor alongside organizations and small businesses, including The Polo Way mentoring program. Vendors like Happy Face Creations, Fountain of Truth Church and Ministry, Thirst Trap Lemonade, Natez Blazing BBQ, Beating Heart Health for Women and Tays Quick Fix helped provide for the community. Rather than charging vendor fees, the organization encouraged everyone to participate as another way to showcase the people and resources that make Apopka unique.

“So at first we weren’t going to do vendors,” Jemison said. “But we had some really cool things come up. There’s a kid over there that makes incredible bookmarks, and we’re like, hey; we have some awesome vendors, awesome people in our community. We want to showcase them. We just didn’t charge them, just come out here and showcase your business. We want to support you. We want to support the community and give our community the resources they need.”

Young athlete focuses on hitting two free-throws to win a gift card in the free-throw shootout.

Among those community partners was Mel Bolden, founder of The Polo Way, whose mentoring program also sponsored the event. Watching organizations, businesses and law enforcement work side by side reinforced the day’s central message.

“Unity means together,” Bolden said. “It’s about coming together, working as one. Different organizations, police officers, AdventHealth — we’re all together, man, and we stand together. It’s great to bring this community together as one.”

Jemison hopes Community Sports Day becomes an annual tradition while expanding opportunities for families throughout the year. She is already looking toward hosting another community event this fall and hopes even more organizations will join the effort.

Vinnie Cammarano Father and Son Wilfred Bailey II and Wilfred Bailey III host the Hapy Face Creations vendor at Apopka Community Sports Day.

“The last couple of years with all the political craziness, the city kind of took sides,” Jemison said. “So we said enough is enough. Let’s come back together for our kids and get back to what we do best, which is being a community.”

If Saturday’s turnout was any indication, Apopka’s first Community Sports Day was a successful step in keeping the community strong.