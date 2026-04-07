Community rallies around Apopka family after 4-year-old’s death 

Community members have rallied around the family of 4-year-old Kamaria Simmons (pictured), who died after being struck by a vehicle in an April 1 driveway crash in Apopka. Courtesy of GoFundMe

An Apopka family is receiving an outpouring of support from the local youth baseball community following the death of a 4-year-old girl, with a candlelight vigil and online fundraiser drawing participation from across the area.

A candlelight vigil took place Saturday at a residence in Apopka, bringing together family members, friends and others connected to the family.

The child, identified by her family as Kamaria Simmons, died after being struck by a vehicle April 1, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. at Robinson Avenue and 13th Street, when a sport utility vehicle moved forward from a private driveway and struck the child, who was standing near the vehicle. She was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver, a 37-year-old Apopka woman, was not injured and remained at the scene. She was the child’s mother, according to the FHP.

The crash is being investigated as a traffic homicide, though no charges have been filed, FHP said.

In a Friday Facebook post, the girl’s father, Michael Simmons, thanked the community and announced plans for the vigil.

“I can’t fully express how much the calls, texts, and love being shown mean to our family during this time,” Simmons wrote. “We are truly grateful for each and every one of you who has reached out and supported us.”

“This Saturday, we will be hosting a candlelight in honor of our beautiful daughter, Kamaria Simmons,” he added. “Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life, her light, and the love she brought into all of our lives.”

In the days since the crash, community members have organized efforts to support the girl’s family.

A GoFundMe campaign created to assist with funeral costs identifies Simmons as a coach with Sorrento Babe Ruth youth baseball. The fundraiser, organized by Melissa Wingate on behalf of Simmons, raised $12,040 from 121 donors toward a $16,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.

“As many of you know, baseball is more than just a game – it’s a family,” the fundraiser states. “Coach Mike has always shown up for our players, our teams, and our community. Now it’s our turn to show up for him.”

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Sorrento Babe Ruth said its community was “heartbroken” and shared a link to the same fundraiser while offering support to the family.

“We ask that you please keep Coach Mike Simmons and his entire family lifted in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the statement said. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional details.”