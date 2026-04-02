SUV fatally strikes 4-year-old girl in driveway

A 4-year-old girl from Apopka died Wednesday evening after a vehicle struck her in a private driveway in South Apopka.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at about 7:14 p.m. on April 1 at Robinson Avenue and 13th Street, where a 37-year-old Apopka woman was parked in the driveway. The woman began driving the sports utility vehicle forward, unaware of the girl standing next to the right rear passenger door, according got the FHP report. The vehicle struck the child, causing her to fall.

The girl was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene, according to the report.

FHP is continuing to investigate the incident.