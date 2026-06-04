Community Health Centers welcomes two new board members 

Community Health Centers recently celebrated the completion of a major expansion and renovation project at its Apopka Family Health Center.

The federally qualified health center also announced two new board members, naming Winter Garden resident Jared Nordlund and Apopka resident Richard Cieslak to its board.

According to Community Health Centers, Nordlund serves as Florida state director for UnidosUS and has more than 15 years of experience in public affairs, policy advocacy and civic engagement.

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Cieslak is a principal with CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) in Orlando and has held executive leadership roles in finance and operations. He also serves as chairman of the Florida Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs and is a board member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

“These two accomplished leaders bring extensive experience in public affairs, financial leadership, advocacy, and community engagement,” said Dr. Melissa Singh, chairperson of the Community Health Centers Board of Directors. “Their perspectives and expertise will help strengthen our mission as we continue expanding access to quality healthcare services for the communities we serve.”

The announcement comes as Community Health Centers marks the completion of a significant expansion of its Apopka Family Health Center, located at 225 E. Seventh St.

The project added approximately 7,000 square feet to the facility, bringing the total building size to about 19,500 square feet. Renovations included expanded family medicine and OB/GYN exam rooms, larger pharmacy and laboratory areas, dedicated behavioral health space, a new optometry area for vision services and additional parking.

More than 80 supporters, healthcare partners, elected officials and community leaders attended a recent ribbon-cutting and open house event to celebrate the completion of the project. Community Health Centers also recognized AdventHealth for providing financial support for the expansion and related healthcare initiatives.

Courtesy of Community Health Centers

“This expansion represents far more than additional space,” said Dr. Debra Andree, president and chief executive officer of Community Health Centers. “It reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of our community while creating an improved experience for both our patients and team members.”

Andree noted that the Apopka facility remained open throughout construction, allowing patients to continue receiving care during the renovation process.

“This achievement speaks volumes about the dedication and resilience of our team,” she said. “Their unwavering focus ensured that patients continued receiving quality care every step of the way.”

Community Health Centers operates locations throughout Central Florida and provides primary healthcare services to insured, uninsured and underinsured patients.