Community cleanup around the Harris Chain

By Jim Keck

Hello Folks,

If you’ve been lookin’ forward to cleanin’ up your favorite lake, this Saturday is your chance to do so. Lake County Waterways Cleanup is Sept. 20, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. There’s gonna be a community cleanup of the waterways, boat ramps and shorelines around the Harris Chain of lakes. Volunteers of all ages are welcome.

Kayaks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There’ll be five locations where you can check in to get started. They are: Wooton Park West boat ramp, Hickory Point Park, Ferran Park bandshell, Venetian Center, and Griffin Park.

This project is sponsored by the FWC and other associations to clean up the chain. If you have any questions, please contact the FWC at 1-850-488-0331.

Also, the FWC in partnership with Wildlife Forever are announcing the opening of the 2025-26 Florida Fish Art Contest. This annual program invites kids in grades K-12 from across Florida to connect with nature and learn about our native fish and aquatic habitats. The contest is open for submissions until February 28, 2026. You can find more information, educational resources, and submission guidelines at MyFWC.com/FishArt.

We’re gettin’ closer and closer to fall, and I can already see a little difference in the temperatures. It’s not as hot as it was, and the evenings have been really nice.

The bass fishing’s still a little slow in Johns Lake. The Wednesday night shootout last week on Johns Lake had 14 boats fishin’ the tournament. Congrats to Dalton Ray and Dana Ray on their win. They had three bass that hit the scales at 9.10 pounds.

The biggest bass of the tournament was caught by the team of Randy Blackburn and Jerry Spratt that weighed in at 4.50 pounds. Randy and Jerry also finished in second place during the shootout.

Kyle at Bitter’s B&T reports that the specks are still bitin’ in the St. Johns River. They are mostly bein’ caught on minners. Some folks are usin’ a jig tipped with a minner, and that’s working, as well.

The water is still flowin’ in the St. Johns River, and that’s got the specks to biting, too.

The water is also flowin’ in the Kissimmee Chain from lake to lake, and the bass are bitin’ there, as well. They’re feedin’ on bait fish in the mouth of the canals, and folks’re havin’ a blast catchin’ ‘em.

I’m gettin’ some reports that a few folks are still catchin’ some bluegills and shellcrackers in Lake Kissimmee. Most of the panfish are bein’ caught on grass-shrimp and red worms.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain is still a little slow, but folks are gettin’ on the water real early or goin’ in the late afternoon and fishin’ until dark thirty. The bass should be feedin’ along the shoreline early in the mornin’ and just before dark. If you fish durin’ the day, fish the shell-beds and fish attractors, or under the shady docks.

The bass fishin’ on West Lake Toho is doin’ good around the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. Topwater lures and shiners are workin’ the best at first light. Also look for water to be flowin’ out of Shingle Creek and East Lake into West Lake Toho. The fishin’ should be good in those areas, as well.

I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: Movin’ Water.

SAVE A FEW, AND GOOD LUCK!