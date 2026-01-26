City of Apopka, churches to open cold weather shelter all week 

Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Key Points
- The city of Apopka is partnering with local churches to open a cold weather shelter starting January 26 to assist residents during cold weather.
- Shelters will operate overnight at locations including the City Fitness Center and two churches from January 26 to February 1.
- The shelter provides hot dinner and breakfast meals but does not allow pets to stay on the premises.
Beginning tonight and throughout the week, the city of Apopka is working with local churches and faith-based volunteers to open a cold weather shelter to help residents during the cold weather, according to a Monday announcement on the city of Apopka website.
A hot meal – dinner and breakfast – will be served. Pets are not allowed at the shelter.
Below are the shelter times, dates and places:
- 7 p.m.-7 a.m., Monday, Jan. 26
- City of Apopka Fitness Center, located in a building next to Fire Station No. 1 at 175 E. Fifth St., Apopka
- 6 p.m.-7 a.m., Friday, Jan. 30
One Family Church (First Presbyterian Church of Apopka), 500 S. Highland Ave., Apopka
- 6:30 p.m.-7 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 31
First Methodist Church Apopka, 201 S. Park Ave., Apopka
- 6:30 p.m.-7 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 1
First Methodist Church Apopka, 201 S. Park Ave., Apopka
