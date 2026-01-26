City of Apopka, churches to open cold weather shelter all week 

Beginning tonight and throughout the week, the city of Apopka is working with local churches and faith-based volunteers to open a cold weather shelter to help residents during the cold weather, according to a Monday announcement on the city of Apopka website.

A hot meal – dinner and breakfast – will be served. Pets are not allowed at the shelter.

Below are the shelter times, dates and places:

7 p.m.-7 a.m., Monday, Jan. 26

City of Apopka Fitness Center, located in a building next to Fire Station No. 1 at 175 E. Fifth St., Apopka

6 p.m.-7 a.m., Friday, Jan. 30

One Family Church (First Presbyterian Church of Apopka), 500 S. Highland Ave., Apopka

6:30 p.m.-7 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 31

First Methodist Church Apopka, 201 S. Park Ave., Apopka