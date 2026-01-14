X

Apopka’s One Family Church to open cold weather shelter

Sarah Merly

January 14, 2026 | 5:39 pm
One Family Church, in collaboration with the City of Apopka, will open as a cold weather shelter on Thursday and Sunday nights.
Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.

Key Points

  • One Family Church in Apopka will open its fellowship hall as a cold weather shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday-Friday and Sunday-Monday.
  • The church will provide free dinner and breakfast to shelter guests, accommodating about 30 to 35 residents comfortably.
  • Mayor Bryan Nelson requests local churches to open shelters when forecasted temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below.

One Family Church will open its fellowship hall as a cold weather shelter 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Thurs.-Fri. and Sun.-Mon., according to a Jan. 14 city of Apopka press release

The church will also provide free dinner and breakfast to those seeking shelter. According to Mayor Bryan Nelson, approximately 30 to 35 residents may sleep comfortably in the church’s fellowship hall. 

Nelson said he asks local churches to open cold weather shelters when the forecasted temperature reaches 32 degrees or below. Although One Family Church is hosting, volunteers from several other local churches will assist with a few shifts each night. 

“We have such a strong faith community,” Nelson said in an interview with The Apopka Chief. 

Pets are not permitted at the shelter. For more city alerts and updates, visit www.apopka.gov/alertcenter.

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

