Apopka’s One Family Church to open cold weather shelter

One Family Church will open its fellowship hall as a cold weather shelter 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Thurs.-Fri. and Sun.-Mon., according to a Jan. 14 city of Apopka press release.

The church will also provide free dinner and breakfast to those seeking shelter. According to Mayor Bryan Nelson, approximately 30 to 35 residents may sleep comfortably in the church’s fellowship hall.

Nelson said he asks local churches to open cold weather shelters when the forecasted temperature reaches 32 degrees or below. Although One Family Church is hosting, volunteers from several other local churches will assist with a few shifts each night.

“We have such a strong faith community,” Nelson said in an interview with The Apopka Chief.

Pets are not permitted at the shelter. For more city alerts and updates, visit www.apopka.gov/alertcenter.