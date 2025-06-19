OP-ED: City works to expand local trails

By Bryan Nelson

The city of Apopka continues to look for opportunities to expand our trail system, giving more access to people who want to ride their bikes or walk the dog.

Connectivity is key to a successful trail system, and we have made great strides to improve access to all who enjoy being outdoors. I was proud to sponsor a legislative appropriation of $2 million dollars to design and construct the Wekiva Trail segment 4D, which is part of the Apopka Regional Trail Network.

Although this segment is completely in Orange County’s jurisdiction, I thought it was important to help complete the missing link for the West Orange Trail. When completed, the West Orange Trail will give bicyclists the opportunity to go from Clermont all the way to Sanford without leaving the trail.

This segment will connect to the Neighborhood Lakes West Trailhead just off Mt. Plymouth Road in Lake County. By completing this segment, we will be seamlessly integrated with the Coast-to-Coast Trail going from Cape Canaveral to St. Petersburg and the Lake Apopka Loop Trail, which is a continuous trail that take you all the way around Lake Apopka.

As a member of MetroPlan, I have helped to make sure that some additional trail projects in the Apopka area are included in the draft proposal. These include: construction of the West Orange Trail, phase 4A (along Rock Springs Road from Lester to Kelly Park); design the West Orange Trail, Phase 4B (along Welch Road from Rock Springs Road to Wekiva Springs State Park); and the design for the West Orange Trail, phase 4C (along Ponkan Road from Jason Dwelley to Rock Springs Road.

In the draft proposal, we also have critical sidewalk funding to complete sidewalk gaps at Sheeler Avenue, Alabama Avenue, Apopka Boulevard and State Road 436. We have almost completed the trail on Apopka-Ocoee from Hawthorne to South Park and on Hawthorne from Apopka-Ocoee to Alonzo Williams Park and then on to Central Avenue.

We have two more segments, one along South Central Avenue and the other along 6th crossing the West Orange Trail and ending at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The city is excited to expand trail options for residents and visitors alike, thus providing another great amenity here in the Apopka area.