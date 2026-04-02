City considers policy for naming public facilities 

The city is creating a policy for naming public facilities after a Wednesday commission discussion centered on how much public input should be required and who should review nominations before they reach elected officials.

At the Apopka City Commission meeting, interim City Administrator Radley Williams presented a draft policy aimed at creating a more consistent process for honoring individuals or groups who have made lasting contributions to the city. The policy would apply to city-owned properties such as parks, buildings and programs.

Under the proposal, nominations could be submitted by elected officials, residents or organizations and would undergo administrative review before being scheduled for a City Commission vote. The draft policy also requires public notice at least seven days before a vote.

The draft policy was brought forward after the commission previously directed staff to develop formal guidelines for honorary naming.

Commissioners and residents, however, questioned whether that timeframe is sufficient and whether additional safeguards are needed to ensure transparency and community involvement.

Much of the discussion focused on extending the public notice period and on whether to create a citizen advisory committee to review nominations.

Resident Leroy Bell urged commissioners to lengthen the notice period to allow broader participation.

“Let’s put it out there for 30 days… [so] that every resident gets a chance, that we can reach out, that they can be a part of this process,” Bell said.

Other residents called for stricter criteria for honorees, including requiring that individuals be deceased before a facility is named after them.

“Let’s not rush into giving somebody an honor and then finding out six months after they’re dead that they’ve done things that were surreptitious,” resident Albert McKimmie said.

Commissioner Nick Nesta voiced support for a longer notice period, citing feedback from residents.

“It seems like the 30 days was something that residents pretty consistently felt was appropriate,” Nesta said.

Commissioners also debated how members of a proposed advisory committee would be selected, with some favoring an open application process for residents and others suggesting appointments by commissioners.

While no final policy was adopted, the commission provided direction for revisions to the draft.

Williams said staff would incorporate feedback and return with an updated version for consideration.

The naming policy discussion followed a 5-0 vote the City Commission took on Jan. 21 to consider naming a new inclusive playground at the Northwest Recreation Complex, a proposal that prompted broader concerns among officials and residents about the city’s lack of a formal, standardized policy for naming parks, streets and public facilities.