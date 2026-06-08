Childcare facility proposal tops Planning Commission agenda 

A proposed land-use change and rezoning tied to a planned childcare facility in the Kelly Park area will headline the Apopka Planning Commission’s meeting on Tuesday.

The commission is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Commissioners will consider requests to amend the future land-use designation and rezone two parcels totaling 5.12 acres at 4410 and 4420 Chandler Road for the development of a childcare facility.

Project materials identify the proposed facility as Joy Child Academy, a 15,000-square-foot daycare and early childhood education center designed to serve about 280 children.

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Applicant Camila Neira is seeking to change the property’s future land-use designation from Residential Very Low Suburban to Office and rezone the site from RSF-1A (Residential Single-Family Estate) to Office. Richard Chandler owns the property.

According to a staff report in the agenda packet, a special exception for a childcare facility was approved in July 2025. However, after the applicant submitted plans for a facility serving up to 275 students, staff determined the project would be subject to city code provisions limiting enrollment in residential zoning districts. Under the current land-use designation, the site would be limited to approximately 29 students. Staff reports state the proposed land-use and zoning changes would remove that restriction.

Commissioners will also review a major development plan for a 13.23-acre commercial portion of The Ridge planned development at the southeast corner of Binion Road and Boy Scout Road. The proposal includes a food market, gas station and office/warehouse uses. The item is separate from the 363-unit apartment community proposed elsewhere within The Ridge development that the Development Review Committee reviewed Wednesday.

Another site plan review involves a proposed 137-room hotel within the Floridian Town Center planned development. The project is the same hotel proposal previously presented to the Development Review Committee as a Marriott-branded development.

The Planning Commission’s recommendations on the Chandler Road requests will be forwarded to the City Commission, where first reading is scheduled for July 1 and second reading and adoption are scheduled for July 15.