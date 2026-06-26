Central Florida Prep prepares to open 24,000-square-foot athletic and performing arts center 

For years, leaders at Central Florida Preparatory School have envisioned a gymnasium and performing arts venue of their own.

This fall, that vision will become reality.

Central Florida Preparatory School is preparing to open the Robert A. Flanders Athletic and Performing Arts Center, a 24,000-square-foot facility that school leaders say will expand academic, athletic, and enrichment opportunities for students while honoring the legacy of the school’s founder.

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The center is named for Robert A. Flanders, who founded the school with his wife in 1990. According to Najera, her father was an educator with a passion for helping students who learn differently and finding the best ways to meet their individual needs.

“We’ve always worked really hard as a family to keep his vision alive and continue to grow our school,” said Julia Najera, director of Central Florida Prep. “Building this facility allows us to open the door for more students and build our enrichment and athletic program.”

The facility, scheduled to open for the 2026-27 school year, includes an 11,000-square-foot gymnasium, 11 classrooms, dedicated culinary and visual arts spaces , and a video production room.

The gymnasium features upgraded technology, scoreboards, enhanced bleacher seating and a 30-foot-by-16-foot retractable stage that can be used for performances and special events.

According to Najera, her father’s philosophy continues to guide the school’s mission.

“When he opened the school, one of our mission and vision statements was to give each child what he or she needs,” Najera said. “Not every child needs the same thing.”

The project marks a significant expansion for the private school, which moved to its current Apopka campus in 2019. School leaders originally hoped to construct the facility within two years of that move, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

Ground was broken on the project in March 2025, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

The new facility will allow Central Florida Prep to host athletic competitions, tournaments, pep rallies and school events on campus for the first time.

“We’ve always had sports,” Najera said. “We’ve always been very good in volleyball from year to year. We’ve had a soccer program, we’ve had basketball, but we’ve always had to travel off campus for a lot of those practices and games.”

Beyond athletics, school leaders say the center will expand opportunities in performing arts, visual arts, speech and debate, video production and culinary arts.

Middle and high school students will have access to performing arts classes and productions, while additional classroom space will help accommodate enrollment growth. The 11 classrooms are expected to support approximately 125 additional students, bringing enrollment closer to the school’s target capacity of 725 students. Flanders said the cap is based on the school’s preferred student-teacher ratios rather than the physical capacity of the facility.

School leaders expect students across all grade levels to use the facility.

“It’s been something that we’ve been talking about a lot on this campus year after year,” said Sean Flanders, the school’s facilities manager. “I know we’re all excited to see what their reactions are when they finally get to walk through.”

The facility is also expected to serve as a gathering place beyond the school’s student body. Plans are already underway to host a volleyball tournament, and administrators are exploring additional community partnerships and events, including activities involving local first responders.

“We’ll host our athletics from kindergarten up,” Najera said. “Even our littles will get to play games in there, and then we have our performing arts programs as well.”

For Najera and Flanders, however, the project’s significance extends beyond brick and mortar.

“This project has been a long-term vision for our family and for our school,” Najera said. “It’s something that we’ve talked about since we were students here at CFP.”