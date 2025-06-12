OP-ED: Cell tower vote required balancing of local interests

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

There are many votes as an elected official where it is essential, yet challenging, to balance state law, staff analysis, special interests, neighborhood concerns, and public safety. I know from listening to Apopka constituents that a lack of infrastructure is their top concern.

I will not attempt to recite county codes and state laws governing the citing of a cell tower. Development staff and attorneys take care of this for members with dozens of decisions to make each and every meeting.

In a recent cell tower case, Mayor Demings and all six commissioners, after reviewing the application, following staff guidance, and listening to testimony, voted unanimously for a new cell tower. As the district commissioner, I’m required by practice to make motions to approve or deny any development in my district.

Applicants for cell towers have requirements to meet about distance and visibility. This applicant provided “balloon” tests and other evidence to ensure reduced visibility from various locations. In the case of the Yothers Road application, only a handful of homes would be able to see the “mono pine” over the horizon and tree canopy.

The entire Board of County Commissioners must also consider the need for cell service. Why is this important? Very few people still have their own home phone lines. Thus, residents exclusively use a cell phone to make 911 or emergency calls.

Projected growth from the Kelly Park Interchange, heavier Lake County travel, (please, Lake County, recruit more local businesses to reduce the travel into Orange County), and current Apopka growth (second only to Windermere) have caused a need for additional internet service.

It is unfortunate that most of the opposition to the cell tower on Yothers Road did not attend the BCC meeting to testify. Nor did this opposition present competent substantial evidence for the board to consider. While there were signed affidavits from many objecting, only one resident appeared in the chambers. It is critical, if you want an application denied, to recruit many people.

At the same meeting, I had another group objecting to a four-story storage facility and 10 residents came with competent substantial evidence. The board unanimously voted against the facility at the southwest end of Long Lake. It took multiple well-spoken people to defeat a well-crafted presentation by the applicant.

I’m sorry that the needs of the many requiring cell service outweighed the concerns of a few for all seven members of the Board of County Commissioners on the Yothers cell tower. Sometimes it is difficult to accept a loss and easier to attack an elected official.