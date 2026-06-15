Celebrate Father’s Day with dancing, games, and more

Whether you want to treat your dad to a car show or your grandfather to a free day at the zoo, the Central Florida area has you covered with a wide variety of Father’s Day celebrations all weekend long. Here’s a roundup of some headliners.

Saturday, June 20

Donuts and Birdhouses with Dad

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Hammer & Stain Deland (1041 E. New York Ave., Deland)

Build and paint a birdhouse together, with donuts, juice, and coffee included. Registration starts at $50.

Daddy Daughter Dance

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Downtown Orlando YMCA (433 N. Mills Ave., Orlando)

Join other fathers and daughters at the YMCA for a night of music and memories. Registration starts at $35.

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Sunday, June 21

Dads Visit Free on Father’s Day!

Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens (3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford)

Fathers and grandfathers may visit the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens for free with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Weekend tickets start at $17.95.

Homegrown Market: A Cheers to Dad Celebration

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Outside of Filigree Coffee and Home State Brewing Co. (16016 New Independence Pkwy, Winter Garden)

Buy gifts for Dad and enjoy live music at the Father’s Day edition of Homegrown Market at Hamlin. The first 20 dads will receive a free pint from Home State Brewing Co. Free.

Dad Games at Dave & Buster’s

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Dave & Buster’s (8986 International Dr., Orlando)

Compete with your family for a chance to win free game play for a year! A $20 Power Card, food and drinks are included with each ticket. Tickets start at $31.74.

Dad Bods and Hot Rods Car Show

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Dezerland Park (5250 International Dr., Orlando)

Spend a day browsing classic cars, enjoying live entertainment, and more. The Orlando Auto Museum will also offer one free ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket. Free.

Father’s Day Improv Show

Times: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Location: SAK Comedy Lab (55 W. Church St., #211, Orlando)

Watch as professional improvisers compete for your laughs. Fathers receive half-off. Tickets start at $11.72.

Magic Boys 4 Annual Father’s Day Picnic

Time: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Location: Apopka Amphitheater (3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy, Apopka)

Join the Magic Boys for a 25+ concert at the Apopka Amphitheater. Tickets start at $58.79.